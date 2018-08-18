Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Outdoors

Outdoors Xtras for Aug. 18, 2018

Everybody Adventures
Everybody Adventures | Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, 6:39 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

LURE of the week

RACK-IT

Sugg. retail price: $6.99

Company: Bandit Lures (https://www.banditlures.com/)

Lure type: Topwater

Sizes and colors: Available in a 2.75-inch, 5⁄8-ounce model in 12 colors, including pearl spatter back, red crawfish, chartreuse fleck, viral perch, Tennessee shad and bone orange belly.

Target species: Largemouth and smallmouth bass.

Notable: This lure is meant to catch fish with sound as well as action. It has a rattle chamber inside its body made of butyrate. That's a kind of plastic that the company says produces a different sound than pressured bass are used to hearing.

TIP OF THE WEEK

August is National Shooting Sports Month. Hopefully, you're getting some trigger time in and even inviting a newcomer to tag along. Safety is paramount, though, and that includes protecting your hearing. Be sure to always wear earmuffs when on the range. Better yet, wear soft foam ear plugs, then cover those with earmuffs.

recipe of the week

Peanut trail mix

Ingredients

• 1 cup unsalted peanuts

• 5 cups bite-sized shredded wheat cereal

• ¼ cup creamy peanut butter

• 2 tablespoons butter

• ½ cup raisins

• 1 tablespoon honey

Directions

This is a good trail snack mix for hiking, hunting, fishing and paddling.

Combine the shredded wheat cereal and peanuts in a bowl. In a small saucepan, heat the peanut butter, honey and butter.

When it's ready, drizzle that over the cereal and peanuts. Toss until evenly coated.

Bake in an oven at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Cool another 10 minutes, then mix in the raisins.

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@535mediallc.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.

Article by Bob Frye, Everybody Adventures,

http://www.everybodyadventures.com

Copyright © 535media, LLC

