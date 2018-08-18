Outdoors notices for Aug. 19, 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

RIFLE/TRAP LEAGUES

• The Twi Night Trap League had three of 123 shooters manage perfect 25s on Thursday night. Connellsville finished with 194 targets, followed Youngwood (192), Hecla (190), Ruffsdale (186) and East Huntingdon (173). Connellsville leads the season standings with 99.5 points, followed by Youngwood (82), Hecla (81), Ruffsdale (39.5) and East Huntingdon (28). Next week’s shoot will be at Connellsville Sportsmen’s.

HUNTER SAFETY COURSES

Note: All hunter safety courses require preregistration at www.pgc.state.pa.us.

• Marion Center Park Hall, Indiana County, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 25. Class limit 45.

• Pine Run Sportsmen’s Club, Beaver County, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 25. Class limit 40.

• Smokey Valley Sportsmen’s Club, Cambria County, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 25. Class limit 25.

• South Connellsville Rod & Gun Club, Fayette County, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 25. Class limit 65.

• Valley Dam Sportsman Snowmobile Association, Butler County, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 25. Class limit TBD.

• Fairhope Rod & Gun Club, Fayette County, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 1. Class limit 50.

• Trafford Sportsmen’s Club, Westmoreland County, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 1. Class limit 50.

• Wilmore Sportsmen’s Club, Cambria County, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 1. Class limit 35.

• Pitcairn-Monroeville Sportsmen’s Club Combination Building, Allegheny County, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 2. Class limit 70.

• Concord United Methodist Church, Beaver County, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 8. Class limit 50.

• Freeport Sportsmen’s Club, Armstrong County, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 8. Class limit 50.

• Jerome Sportsmen’s Club, Somerset County, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 8. Class limit 80.

• Murrysville Gun Club, Westmoreland County, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sept. 8-9. Class limit 55.

• Rostraver Sportsmen’s Club, Westmoreland County, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 8. Class limit 30.

• St. Clair-Tremont Trap & Field Club, Cambria County, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 8. Class limit 25.

• West Deer Municipal Building, Allegheny County, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 8. Class limit 40.

• Ambridge Sportsmen’s Club, Beaver County, 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 10-11. Class limit 40.

• Canonsburg Sportsmen’s Club, Washington County, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 11-12. Class limit 80.

• Cresson Sportsmen’s Club, Cambria County, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 15. Class limit 30.

• Greene County Fair Grounds 4-H Building, Greene County, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 15. Class limit 50.

• Hopewell VFW, Beaver County, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 15. Class limit 60.

• Midland Sportsmen’s Club, Beaver County, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 15. Class limit 40.

• Benshoff Hill Rod & Gun Club, Cambria County, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 22. Class limit 20.

• East Run Sportsmen’s Club, Indiana County, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22. Class limit 60.

• Indian Creek Valley Sportsmen’s Association, Fayette County, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 22. Class limit 50.

• Kingston Vets & Sportsmen’s Club, Westmoreland County, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 22. Class limit 55.

• The Rembrandt Club, Cambria County, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 23. Class limit 75.

• Aliquippa Bucktails, Beaver County, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 29. Class limit 40.

• Logans Ferry Sportsmen’s Club, Allegheny County, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 29. Class limit 50.

• Parks Township Sportsmen’s Club, Armstrong County, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sept. 29. Class limit 30.

CABLE RESTRAINT COURSES

Note: All hunter safety courses require preregistration at www.pgc.state.pa.us.

• Ambridge Sportsmen’s Club, Beaver County, 8 a.m.-noon Aug. 25. Class limit 40.

• Trafford Sportsmen’s Club, Westmoreland County, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 1. Class limit 50.

• Kingston Sportsmen’s Club, Westmoreland County, 8 a.m.-noon Sept. 23. Class limit 30.

SHOOTS ON TAP

• The Steve Allias Youth Rifle Tournament, sponsored by Bull Creek Rod and Gun Club, will be held from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 26. Cost is $5 per entrant. Brackets are available for shooters ages 8-10, 11-13 and 14-16. Registration deadline is Aug. 24. Mail registration to Don Devers, Bull Creek Rod and Gun Club, 115 Jason Dr., Valencia, PA 16059.

• California Hill Gun Club holds sporting clays and five-stand shoots Sundays from 9 a.m.-noon. All are open to the public. Call 724-938-3480.

• Sporting clays is closed for the winter at West Penn Sportsmen’s Club, but five stand is open Thursdays from 5-8 p.m. and from 10 a.m.-noon Sundays. Cost is $5 for 25 targets for members. Nonmembers are $6 per round.

• Ellsworth Sportsmen’s Club is open at 6:30 p.m. Fridays, with trap shooting at 7 p.m. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Visit esc15360.com.

• Rostraver Sportsmen and Conservation Association has big-bore pistol and .22 longrifle shoots from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays and trap practice at 10 a.m. Thursdays and 1 p.m. Saturdays. Call 724-872-4399.

• Shaner Sportsmen’s Club, 146 Stewart Lane, Irwin, has trap practice from 5-8 p.m. Fridays. It is open to the public. Call 724-872-8431 or the clubhouse at 724-446-1313.

• Pitcairn Monroeville Sportsmen’s Club, 505 Mosside Boulevard, North Versailles, hosts Civilian Marksmanship Program and practical pistol shoots at 9 a.m. the first Sunday of each month, archery practice at 6 p.m. Mondays, practical pistol practice at 6 p.m. Thursdays and trap practice at 6 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. Sundays. Call 412-824-3790.

• White Oak Rod and Gun Club has CMP shoots from 9-11 a.m. the second Sunday of each month. There are indoor 3-D archery shoots from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays. Cost is $3 for adults, $1 for children ages 12-16 and free to those 11 and younger and 65 and older. Skeet and five-stand shoots are 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and on sporting clays Sundays. All events are open to the public. Call 724-863-9941.

• East Huntingdon Sportsmen’s Association has trap practice at 6 p.m. Mondays. Cost is $3 for a round of 25 birds. The public is welcome. The club also has an indoor archery league with shoots Monday nights. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with shooting starting at 7 p.m. Club membership is not required to shoot. Call Doug or Amy at 724-887-4103. The club’s indoor pistol range is open at 7 p.m. Mondays or by appointment for groups.

• Summer Twi-night League begins March 22 at Hecla Club and March 29 at East Huntingdon.

• Millvale Sportsman’s Club, 170 Sunny Hill Road, Wexford, has trap shoots from 6-10 p.m. Wednesdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays, skeet shoots from 6-10 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays and five-stand from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Call 724-935-9963 or visit millvalesportsmens.com.

• South Connellsville Rod and Gun Club has trap shooting at 5 p.m. Mondays. The public is welcome.

• The Lawrence County Sportsman’s Association in Wampum opens its shotgun and .22 rifle ranges to the public starting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays. Call 724-652-1075.

• Pony Farm Sportsmen’s Club in Kittanning has open trap nights at 6 p.m. Fridays. The public is welcome to use the lighted ranges. The full kitchen is open for all events. • Sutersville Sportsmen’s Club has trap practice beginning at 6 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The public is welcome. Call 724-872-0989.

• Connellsville Sportsmen’s Club has trap and skeet practice from 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays. All shooters and the public are welcome. Instruction is available.

• Shannock Valley Sportsmen’s Club in Yatesboro has trap practice at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. The public is invited to all events.

• Hecla’s trap range is open for practice from 5-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The public is welcome. Call 724-423-6090 after 2 p.m.

• Fort Hand Rifle Club in North Vandergrift has an ARA-sanctioned smallbore benchrest shoot the second Saturday of every month. The club also has an NRA-sanctioned smallbore metallic silhouette match the second Sunday of every month. Call 724-726-9580.

• Roscoe Sportsmen’s Association’s youth trap league shoots are 3:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays. The adult league shoots from 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. Call Mike Hela at 724-938-3500 or the club at 724-938-9080 on Wednesdays and Sundays.

• Vandergrift Sportsmen’s Association has five-stand sporting clays shoots from 4 p.m. until dark Wednesdays at its club grounds on Sportsmen Drive in Washington Township. Cost is $4 per round. Call 724-478-2129.

• Youngwood Sportsmen’s Association has trap shoots 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays and 6-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays. The shoots are open to the public. Call Fred at 724-837-5516 or Frank at 724-834-3234.

• East Monongahela Sportsmen’s Club has 25-yard pin shoots at 6:30 p.m. Mondays. Cost is $6. On Thursdays, the club runs trap shoots for $2.50 per round and 50-yard pin shoots on the pistol range for $6. Both events start at 6:30 p.m. All events are open to the public. Call 412-384-4747.

• Crowfoot Rod and Gun Club in Murrysville opens its trap range to the public from 7-11 p.m. Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Call 724-327-9315 or 724-327-0592.

• McDonald Sportsmen’s Association has trap and skeet practice from 7-10 p.m. Thursdays. The public is welcome. Call 724-796-2271 or visit mcdonaldsportsmen.com.

• Clairton Sportsmen’s Club has skeet shoots and practice from 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, 5-10 p.m. Wednesdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays. The trap league and practice are 5-9 p.m. Wednesdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays.

• Rochester Sportsmen Club will hold shoots Aug. 26 and Sept. 23. Visit rochestersportsmen.com for more information.