Outdoors notices: Monday, Aug. 20, 2018

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding an outing at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a free walk on the Reserve’s trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/8220

• Forbes State Forest invites the public to attend a meeting concerning the new state forest resource management plan. The meeting is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Loyalhanna Watershed Association building located at 6 Old Lincoln Highway West in Ligonier. For information, contact 724-238-1200.

• Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing at 8 a.m. Friday at Sewickley Heights Borough Park. Birders should be prepared for muddy trails, and should come with a packed lunch and water. Email Sheree Daugherty at shereedaugherty@gmail.com .

• Ohiopyle State Park is holding its PA Black Bear program from 7:30-9 p.m. Friday. Participants will meet at Kentuck Campground Amphitheater to discuss these mammals that can be found in Ohiopyle State Park before viewing an award-winning video on the species. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

• Western PA Mushroom Club is holding a mushroom hike with Forbes State Forest at 10 a.m. Friday. For more information, email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Keystone State Park is offering a Geologic History Stroll at 5 p.m. on Aug. 31. Participants will meet the park naturalist at Kell Visitor Center at 5 p.m. before heading out to learn about the geologic history of the park and the scale of the changes it has endured over time. Email jkeene@pa.gov or call Jean H. Keene at 724-668-2939 for questions or to register.

• Moraine State Park is holding its Owl Prowl from 7:30-9:30 p.m. on Aug. 31. Join the park naturalist to learn about owls that prowl the night woods in Pennsylvania. Bring a flashlight and dress for the weather. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

• Clear Creek State Forest is hosting a program concerning chronic wasting disease from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 at Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The program will be free and will offer an expert-led talk about CWD, how fast it spreads, what animals it might affect and ways to combat the ailment. Contact 814-226-1901.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.