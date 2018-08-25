Fishing report: Early-morning bass biting at Loyalhanna Lake

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• Loyalhanna Lake is a hot spot for anglers who are looking to pick up largemouth bass. The best time to fish is during the early-morning hours, with the best areas to target being the rocky edges of the drop-off points throughout the lake. According to reports, fishermen are seeing success using crayfish imitations and plastic worms as bait.

• The Youghiogheny River is providing fishermen with trout and panfish. The river is slated for one more stocking this season, which will be Friday.

• Anglers are catching a variety of fish at High Point Lake, including bass, rock bass, northern pike, chain pickerel, sunfish, catfish and yellow perch. The prize catches so far are bass, with a few anglers reporting large catches.

• Cranberry Glade Lake is giving up bass, catfish and northern pike to anglers. The vegetation on the lake may appear overwhelming, but the fish are still biting.

• Smallmouth bass and sunfish were popular catches at Quemahoning Reservoir in the past week or so. Anglers are doing fine using nightcrawlers as bait.

• In Armstrong County, the Allegheny River is hosting plenty of flathead catfish. Fishermen are doing particularly well near the Cowanshannock Access point.

• Fishermen are reeling in hybrid striped bass at Lake Arthur. According to reports, the shallow bays in the lake are the spots to zero in on. The go-to baits are alewife, white bombers and live bait such as minnows and nightcrawlers.

• At Neshannock Creek, anglers are picking up plenty of smallmouth bass. According to fishermen, the bass are biting on worms, rubber worms and tube jigs.

• The Allegheny River in Venango County is offering up the occasional smallmouth bass catch, along with plenty of channel catfish, flathead catfish and bullhead catfish. Anglers are using tubes and soft plastic baits. In addition, a few muskellunge and northern pike catches are being reported.

• Fishermen casting out into Kahle Lake are catching largemouth bass and crappie.

• Justus Lake is still hosting a small population of trout, in addition to some smallmouth bass. Both types of fish are swimming in about 25 to 40 feet of water.

• Anglers fishing at French Creek are doing well with smallmouth bass and are reeling in a few northern pike, as well. The best setup for the bass is tubes, grubs and ned rigs while the pike are biting at live bait and stickbait.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.