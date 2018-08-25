Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Outdoors

Outdoors Xtras: Fluting to deer, Kayak paddling, goose gumbo

Everybody Adventures | Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018

TIP OF THE WEEK

Kayaking is surging in popularity, and with good reason. Kayaks are relatively light, they're easy to store and transport and they're great for fishing, among other things. But choosing the right size paddle is important if you want your time on the water to be more fun than fatiguing. Two factors come into play: your height and the width of your boat. Taller paddlers and wider kayaks require longer paddles. A 6-foot paddler in a 30-inch-wide kayak will need a 240 centimeter paddle, for example, while a person shorter than 5 feet in a 22-inch wide kayak would be best served with a 210 centimeter paddle. Most manufacturers offer guidelines, so check that information before buying.

Gear of the week

Deer Flute

Sugg. retail price: $19.99

Company: Triple Toe Calls ( everybodyshops.com/deer-flute-triple-toe-calls-deer-call.html )

Gear type: Deer call

Product description: Hunting deer doesn't mean having to sit down or lean against a tree or climb up one and do nothing more than wait. It's possible to communicate with deer and sometimes entice them to approach your stand. The Deer Flute allows you to do that. Adjustable so that you get the sound you want, it offers hunters the opportunity to attract deer or, at the least, get the attention of those nearby but still out of range.

Available options: Each call is really four calls in one. It can be used to make two different grunts, a fawn bawl and a doe bleat.

Notable: The Deer Flute is made of black walnut for a rich feel and realistic tone.

recipe of the week

Goose gumbo

Ingredients

• 5 pounds goose meat (all parts but the breast, basically)

• 2 cups chopped onion

• 1 cup chopped bell pepper

• ½ cup flour

• Cooked rice

• ¼ cup chopped parsley

• 1 pint oysters

• ½ cup vegetable oil

• Hot sauce

• ½ cup chopped celery

• 3 quarts hot water

• ½ cup chopped green onion tops

• Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Canada gees aren't always thought of as being real, well, tasty.

They can be, though, if prepared properly. So, with the early Canada goose seasons just about here in most areas, here's a recipe worth trying.

Start by parboiling all of the meat until it's tender enough that you can pick it off the bone. Then set it aside.

Combine the oil and flour together and cook over low heat, stirring frequently, until you end up with a dark brown roux. Next, add in the onions, pepper and celery and cook it all together until the vegetables are soft.

Add salt, pepper and hot sauce, then stir in your hot water and goose meat. Cook that over low heat in a covered pot for 60 minutes.

Finally, add the onion tops, parsley and oysters, then cook for 10 minutes more. Serve over the rice.

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor.

Article by Bob Frye, Everybody Adventures,

click me