Outdoors Xtras: Ash talk, twinkie rig, fried catfish

TIP OF THE WEEK No campout is complete without a campfire. Whether you cook over it or just sit around it and enjoy the flames and heat, they're a huge part of the experience. But when the time comes to leave, you need to make sure any fire is out completely. To do that, pour water on the fire, then stir the ashes and pour more water over them. Repeat as necessary until the ashes are cool to the touch. Only then are you done.

lure of the week

Flash Fly Twinkie Rig

Sugg. retail price: To be announced; these will be available as of November.

Company: Luhr-Jensen (https://www.rapala.com/luhr-jensen-lures/)

Lure type: Trolling rig

Sizes and colors: The Flash Fly and Cut Bait Head are packaged in seven matching UV-enhanced colors that imitate dominant baitfish prey in most regions. Sliding Flash Flies also come in eight additional colors that can be substituted for the packaged pattern.

Target species: Salmon, steelhead and trout.

Technique: New for 2019, the Jensen Flash Fly Twinkie Rig is meant to be trolled. And as such, it can be fished two ways. One is with a natural bait spinner-cut fillet inserted into the Cut Bait Head and secured with a built-in pin, all inside the fluttering legs of a flash fly. The other is without bait. Either way, the head and fly are rigged free-sliding on the fluorocarbon leader. That's meant to improve hook-up rates. Meanwhile, a swivel chain connecting the mainline to the leader – adjustable for length — reduces line and leader twists. This lure performs best trolled at 1-to-4 mph behind a Dipsy Diver, Jensen Dodger or Coyote Flasher.

Notable: The Jensen Flash Fly Twinkie Rig is threaded onto 72 inches of 40-pound Sufix fluorocarbon leader. Flash Flies are constructed of layered Everglo skirting and flash tinsel with arrow-shaped heads and 3D eyes. Anglers have the option of using long-shank VMC treble hooks or siwash style single hooks.

recipe of the week

Deep fried bullhead catfish

Ingredients

• 5-6 bullheads, skinned, with the heads and tails removed

• ¼ cup yellow cornmeal

• 1 egg, beaten

• ¼ cup flour, seasoned to taste with salt and pepper

• oil

Directions

Bullhead catfish don't always get a lot of respect, even among catfishermen.

But they're plentiful in a lot of places, oftentimes eager to bite and, on light tackle, fun to catch. And they're good tablefare, as this recipe shows.

Put oil in a pan. Heat to 375 degrees.

Meanwhile, mix the cornmeal and flour in one bowl, and put the egg in another. Dip the catfish in the flour, then in the egg, then back in the flour.

Fry until the fish is white and flaky, about 3 to 6 minutes, depending on how large the fish are.

