Outdoors notices: Monday, Sept. 3, 2018

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding an outing at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a free walk on the Reserve’s trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/8220

• Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing at 8 a.m Thursday at Sewickley Heights Borough Park. Bob Van Newkirk will lead the excursion. Birders should bring water and a lunch and should be prepared for muddy conditions. Email van126@comcast.net or call 412-366-1694.

• Venture Outdoors is offering a Beginner’s Paddle from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at Aspinwall Riverfront Park. The event will begin with instruction and practice before participants head out onto the Allegheny River. Solo kayaks are recommended. Minimum age for participants is 12 years old.

• Forbes State Forest is holding its Tour de Forbes from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Explore Laurel Mountain’s natural features via mountain bike on this gravel grinding adventure. Approximately 12 miles of mostly flat forest road will be biked by participants. The program is free, but registration is required. Participants must be at least 18 years of age. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Ohiopyle State Park is organizing a McCune Trail Hike from 10 a.m.-noon Sunday. Participants should bring sturdy footwear for this 4-mile, moderately difficult hike. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

• Keystone State Park is offering an educational event on bees called The Buzz on Bees at 10 a.m. on Sept. 14. Participants will celebrate National Honey Month by learning about bees with the park naturalist. Meet at Kell Visitor Center. Call Jean H. Keene at 724-668-2939 or email jkeene@pa.gov

• Forbes State Forest is holding a 3.5-mile hike at 7 p.m. on Sept. 14. Participants are welcome to join in exploring the great outdoors with this trek that will culminate with a view of the sunset at Wolf Rocks. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Clear Creek State Forest is hosting a program concerning chronic wasting disease from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 at Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The program will be free and will offer an expert-led talk about CWD, how fast it spreads, what animals it might affect and ways to combat the ailment. Contact 814-226-1901.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.