Outdoor Xtras: Talkin binoculars, fire starters and tenderloin

Lots of outdoors folks use binoculars, for looking for game, identifying birds, taking in scenery and more. But how many actually focus them correctly? Not all, that's for sure. It's a two-step process. First, look at an object with just your left eye. Bring everything into focus using the focusing ring in the center of the binoculars. Then, look at that same object with just your right eye. Focus using the adjustment on the right eyepiece. Then you should be ready to go.

Blastmatch

Sugg. retail price: $19.99

Company: Ultimate Survival technologies (everybodyshops.com/ultimate-survival-technologies-blastmatch-firestarter-orange.html)

Gear type: Fire starter

Product description: Fire is a critical element of any survival scenario. It provides, heat, warmth for boiling water or cooking and, as much as anything else, hope. And the Blastmatch is a reliable, easy way to start fire. It can be used in any weather, which means it works when wet. It lights all manner of tinder – offering up to 4,000 strikes – but won't light on accident, as the flint packs down into a safety cap. That flint rotates with each use, too, to wear evenly and last longer. The whole thing weighs 2.3 ounces and measures 4.1 by 1.4 inches.

Available options: These are available in bright orange, a great choice because they're generally easy to should you lay it on the ground and have to look for it.

Notable: There's one thing that makes the Blastmastch stand out among other fire starters: it can be worked with one hand. So, should you find yourself not only in an emergency situation, but in one injured and unable to use one arm or hand, you can still make fire.

Peach and pork tenderloin

Ingredients

• 2 pound pork tenderloin

• 10 ounces peach preserves

• 1 cup chicken broth

• 3 tablespoons vinegar

• 1 tablespoon

• salt and pepper to taste

Directions

So you're camping, and you want something other than the standard hamburgers and hot dogs?

This recipe is a real winner. It's easy to make, too, in your Dutch oven.

Season the tenderloin with salt and pepper, then brown it in the oven, using just a bit of oil. Next, mix the rest of the ingredients together and pour them over the meat.

Cover and simmer it all for about an hour, being sure to turn the meat frequently. Add more broth if necessary to keep it from drying out.

Cook until the pork reaches an internal temperature of 160 degrees. Slice and serve with any leftover sauce.

