Outdoors

Outdoor Xtras: Paddling tip, spinner lure and "Wake up the dog"

Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, 1:48 a.m.
TIP OF THE WEEK Paddling is tremendous fun, but high water can be very dangerous. That's not only because of the power and speed of current. Other hazards, including sweepers and strainers, can be deadly. Sweepers are branches hanging low over or even just in the water; they can sweep an unsuspecting boaters from his or her craft. Strainers are things like tree branches in the water, maybe piled up against a bridge abutment, that allow water to pass through. But they trap solid objects – like a boater – against them, often under water. So think paddling safety and avoid sweepers and strainers at all costs.

SonicSubSpin UnderSpin

Sugg. retail price: $5.69 to $6.29, depending on size.

Company: Panther Martin (panthermartin.com)

Lure type: Spinner

Sizes and colors: Available in five colors – black blue flake, silver, white black back, white and chartreuses holographic – in three sizes, ¼-, 3/8- and ½-ounce.

Target species: Largemouth and smallmouth bass.

Technique: Brand new to the market, this lure can be fished with the two swirl tail grubs that come with it. They are said to offer a "seductive, fluttering life-like action. But it can also be used with live bait, too.

Notable: A distinctive feature of this lure is the free floating sonic arm. It has a bearing bead on the inside of the convex/concave blade that allows it to spin freely while – in conjunction with the snub-nosed jig head body — also producing lots of vibration.

recipe of the week

Wake up the dog

Ingredients

• 6 hot dogs, cubed

• 6 eggs

• 2 tablespoons butter

• ¼ cup milk

• shredded cheddar cheese

• hot dog buns

• salt and pepper to taste

• diced pepper

• diced onions

Directions

Ever woke up in camp with hot dogs leftover from dinner the night before? Here's one way to use them, courtesy of Kampgrounds of America.

Whisk the eggs and milk together, adding salt and pepper to taste. Pout that into a buttered pan.

Once the eggs start to solidify, add in the cubed hot dogs, peppers and onions. Scramble everything together and, just before it's cooked through, top with the cheese.

Once it melts, spoon it onto the hot dog buns – toasted over coals if you have any left from the night before – and serve.

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@535mediallc.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.

