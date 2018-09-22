Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Outdoors

Outdoors Xtras: Archery scouting, dough balls, and alfredo catfish

Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018
TIP OF THE WEEK Archery season is underway in some places already, and will be everywhere soon. Do you know what your deer are eating? If you haven't already, get out there and scout food sources. The obvious crop fields that have been full of deer each evening won't be around forever. And in many cases, whitetails will switch to acorns as soon as they can anyway. Look now for where they're most abundant.

Company:Tri-State Bait Co. (everybodyshops.com/lucky7-dough-ball-fishing-carp-catfish-bait.html)

Gear type: Dough ball bait

Product description: When it comes to catching catfish, namely channel cats and bullheads, and carp, scented dough baits are a proven, effective tool. Each flavor of these comes in a 6-ounce package.

Available options:These baits are available in multiple flavors: vanilla, strawberry and anise.

Notable: This dough works best when balled up on a size 2 to 6 treble hook. Put a slip sinker on the line to provide enough weight for casting, but add a single split shot 12 to 15 inches up from the bait. Then, once the bait settles in the water, leave the bail on your reel open. When a carp or catfish grabs the bait, they won't feel anything unusual. Wait for them to start peeling out line and then set the hook.

recipe of the week

Alfredo channel catfish

Ingredients

• 3-4 catfish fillets, skinned

• 1 yellow onion, sliced

• milk

• 4 tablespoons butter

• 1 green pepper, sliced

• lemon pepper

• 4 cups alfredo sauce

• salt, pepper to taste

Directions

Take catfish fillets, with the blood line removed, and marinate them in milk for eight to 10 hours. Afterward, remove them from milk, but let them remain moist, and sprinkle on lemon pepper.

Melt butter in a saucepan and combine onions and peppers, cooking for about 20 minutes. Add fillets, then cook another 15 to 20 minutes, depending on how thick they are.

When the fish appears cooked, add alfredo sauce. Cook until sauce it hot, adding salt and pepper to taste, then serve.

Article by Bob Frye, Everybody Adventures

http://www.everybodyadventures.com

Copyright © 535media, LLC

click me