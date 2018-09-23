Outdoors notices for Sept. 24, 2018

• The Pittsburgh Downriggers Club will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Coraopolis Sportsman Club. At this month’s meeting, two waterways conservation officers from the southwest region of the Fish and Boat Commission will be present to update members on regulations in the area. For more information, visit the Pittsburgh Downriggers Club page on Facebook.

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania will hold an outing at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a free walk on the Reserve’s trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/8220 .

• Three Rivers Birding Club will hold an outing at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Frick Park. Meet Jack and Sue Solomon, the outing’s leaders, at the “Blue Slide Park” entrance to Frick Park, at the corner of Nicholson St. and Beechwood Blvd. This area can be an excellent place to spot migrant birds and fall warblers. Call 412-521-3365 for details.

• Ohiopyle State Park is offering a River Otter Field Day from 9 a.m.-noon Sunday. Join park naturalists and ride the bike trail to collect samples to investigate the activities of local river otters. Registration is required. Email rbando@pa.gov or call 724-329-0986.

• Keystone State Park is offering Yoga On The Beach from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Participants will meet at the grass area in front of the sand beach. Bring your own bug spray, yoga mat and beach towel. To register, email jenn@jgyogaandwellness.com .

• Pymatuning State Park will hold its Pymatuning Spooktackular Event from 4-9 p.m. Oct. 5. The annual event will be run by park volunteers in order to raise money for playground equipment for the park. The event will be free but some activities will require a small fee. Email pymatuningsp@pa.gov or call 724-932-3142.

• Prince Gallitzin State Park will its Apple Cider Festival and Craft Show from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 7 at Muskrat Beach 2. The festival will feature more than 100 vendors of homemade crafts, food vendors, cider pressing demonstrations, live music, environmental education programs, chainsaw carving, hay rides, pony rides and more. Parking and admission is free. Donations will be collected by the Friends of Prince Gallitzin to help with park improvement projects. Email princegallitzinsp@pa.gov or call 814-674-1000.

• Western Pennsylvania Mushroom Club is organizing a mushroom walk at 10 a.m. Oct. 13 at Pleasant Valley Park in Murrysville. Meet former WPMC President Richard Jacob and president of Friends of Murrysville Parks, Pia van de Venne, in the parking lot before heading out for the walk. This event is free. For more information, email cs4wpmc@gmail.com or visit wpamushroomclub.org .

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.