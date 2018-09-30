Outdoors Xtras: Brand new lure, stalking steelheads and glazing honey salmon

TIP OF THE WEEK In early fall, the first spawning steelhead to run up tributary streams are mostly "jacks," or young males. And like young males the world over, they're feeling it. So early in the season, target those fish in fast water: the upper ends of pools, riffles, runs and the like. They've got energy to burn and those more challenging hideouts seem to appeal to them. Later in fall, after that initial burst is over, slower pools are better. But for now, think fast.

lure of the week

Hack Attack Pad Perch

Sugg. retail price: To be announced.

Company: Strike King Lures (strikeking.com)

Lure type: Topwater

Sizes and colors: Available in a 4-inch model in 12 colors: black, green pumpkin gill, white shadow, sexy bluegill, leopard perch, natural blue, natural gold, natural green, shad spawn, calico perch, chartreuse gill and natural chartreuse.

Target species: Largemouth and smallmouth bass, striped bass, northern pike.

Technique: Designed by pro angler Greg Hackney, the lure is a modification of one of Strike King's existing offerings, the Popping Perch. This is fished the same way, namely around lily pads and brush. But unlike the Popper, with its square face, this one has a pointed nose. That's meant to allow it to get through thick cover – especially that found on the water in fall — without hanging up. Skip, walk and splash it. It has a hollow body and black nickel double frog hook.

Notable: These just debuted at this summer's ICAST, the annual trade show for the fishing industry. They will be available online and at retailers late this year or early in 2019, according to Strike King.

recipe of the week

Honey glazed salmon

Ingredients

• 4 6-ounce salmon fillets

• 1/3 cup root beer honey

• 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

• Salt and pepper to taste

• 2 tablespoons lemon juice

• ¼ cup soy sauce

• 3 tablespoons olive oil

• 3 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 lemon, sliced into rounds

Directions

Here's a honey salmon recipe that we've started making with root beer-flavored honey we discovered from a local-to-us vendor. It gives a sweet balance to this dish.

You can make this with any kind of honey, though, so if need be, go with what you've got.

Whisk the honey, soy sauce, lemon juice and pepper flakes in a bowl.

Meanwhile, put 2 tablespoons of the oil in a hot skillet and, when it's hot, add the salmon fillets. Season with salt and pepper and cook for about 6 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fillets, until they're golden. Flip them over and add the remaining oil.

Add the garlic, cook for about 1 minute, then add the honey mixture and the lemon rounds. Baste the fish with the honey and serve.

