Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Outdoors

Homemade fire starters can help get that campfire going

Everybody Adventures
Everybody Adventures | Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, 9:30 p.m.
Homemade fire starters like these making starting a campfire relatively easy in all conditions.
Bob Frye/Everybody Adventures
Homemade fire starters like these making starting a campfire relatively easy in all conditions.

Updated 11 hours ago

You can forget the headlamps at home, get lost for a while when hiking or even pick the rainiest weekend in months.

But, brother, don't screw up the fire.

Each year, the Outdoor Foundation and Coleman Co. produce an "American Camper" report. It tracks trends, looking at things like who's camping, how often they're going, what they do and more.

The 2017 edition surveyed campers, asking them what words they most associated with camping. The top 20 answers were listed, ranked from most commonly offered downward.

Two tied for the top spot, being mentioned by 89 percent of people.

One of those two words was "outdoors," which seems obvious, but makes sense. The other was "campfire."

People associate campfires with camping even more than they do family, friends and happiness.

So, yeah, you don't want to be the person who takes someone out, then can't get a fire going. It's the kiss of death for your reputation.

Now, there are some basics to fire building. You gather tinder, which is really small sticks, grass, leaves or shaved bark, among other things; kindling, which is slightly larger wood; and finally fuel, which is wood up to log-size.

In a perfect world, all those materials are available, in sufficient quantities, and it's always dry.

Then there's reality.

Sometimes — especially in a developed campground, which will be picked clean just weeks into the season, and will often be devoid of wood at this point — tinder and kindling are scarce or nonexistent. And what is around can be wet, especially in years like this one.

So, cheat. Or prepare.

However you want to define it, set yourself up for fire-building success by making your own fail-safe fire starters at home. Here's how to do it.

Take a bottom half of a cardboard egg carton — the half that holds the eggs — and fill each of the cups with either wood shavings, sawdust or dryer lint. Put that on a baking sheet covered in foil.

In an old pot on the stove, melt a couple of candles (just be sure not to splash any water into the hot wax, as bad things will happen . Old ones you collect around the house will work fine.

Spoon or pour the melted wax into the cups, filling each one. This is where you need the foil — it collects spills and any liquid wax that bleeds through the carton.

When the cups are all full, set the carton aside and let it cool. When you can handle it, separate the cups. What you have is 12 individual fire starters.

They won't light from just a spark. But, they go a long way toward minimizing the need for a lot of tinder, or tinder that's dry.

To use one, place the fire starter in your fire circle. Build a teepee or log cabin fire as you would normally, keeping in mind the basics, then add flame from a lighter or other fire-starting tool .

You're reliably in business.

Each fire starter will burn for several minutes, long enough to get tinder and kindling that's a bit wet going.

Then, grab the hot dogs, prepare the mountain pie irons and ready the s'mores supplies. Move your chair close to enjoy some warmth. Or just stare into the flames.

You made fire, and that's what every camper wants.

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@535mediallc.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.

****DESK GUYS: PASTE THE MAINBAR (TAGLINE AND ALL) ABOVE THE FOLLOWING CODE*****

Article by Bob Frye, Everybody Adventures,

http://www.everybodyadventures.com

Copyright © 535media, LLC

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me