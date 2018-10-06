Outdoors Xtra: Warm on the water, deer recipe and hiking pole

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

TIP OF THE WEEK The onset of fall doesn't have to mean the end of paddling. But going on the water then does require a little more preparation. Leave the cotton t-shirt and shorts you wore all summer at home in favor of ones made of fast-drying material, like nylon, polyester or other synthetics. Take along a fleece jacket or rainsuit, too, to wear if needed. And if the combined air and water temperatures add up to less than 120 degrees, wear a wetsuit.

gear of the week

Trekking pole

Sugg. retail price: $14.99

Company: Coleman (everybodyshops.com/coleman-trekking-pole.html)

Gear type: Hiking staff

Product description: Hiking in fall and winter has many rewards, aesthetic as well as physical. But it brings some challenges, too. Maintaining your footing on trails that can alternately be wet or leaf covered or icy and snowy can be tricky. A trekking pole, which offers another point of contact, can be a huge help. This one extends from 27 to 53 inches.

Available options: This pole comes with a couple of different interchangeable tips so you can pick the one that bests suits the ground you're covering.

Notable: This trekking pole – aluminum so as to be relatively strong without weighing a lot – has a contoured cork handle and adjustable nylon strap.

recipe of the week

Marinated venison

Ingredients

• 1-2 pounds of venison, either a roast or loin

• ¼ cup chopped onion

• 2 cloves garlic

• ½ cup orange juice

• 3 tablespoons soy sauce

• ½ tablespoon vegetable oil

Directions

So maybe you're hoping to use the grill a time or two more before putting it away for the season?

If so, here's a good venison grilling recipe.

Mix the orange juice, oil, garlic, onion and soy sauce in a sealable plastic bag. Add the venison, then force out all the air and seal it all up.

Marinate that in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 hours, turning if needed to make sure all sides of the meat get covered.

Grill over medium-hot heat, turning periodically. Cook for 12 to 30 minutes, depending ion the size and thickness of the meat.

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@535mediallc.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.