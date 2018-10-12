Outdoor Extras, including a hunting blind tip

Lure of the week

Lure name: Squelcher

Company: BOOYAH Baits ( www.booyahbaits.com )

Lure type: Slow-retrieve buzzbait

Sizes and colors: Available in a 5.6-inch model in 3⁄8- and ½-ounce versions in black, citrus shad, river killer, tinfoil, silver white and white chartreuse.

Target species: Largemouth and smallmouth bass.

Technique: Most buzzbaits are designed to — and must be — blazed across the water. The Squelcher is meant to be different. It has an unique S-curved blade that cups more water, producing a bit more drag. This added drag supposedly allows the Squelcher to be worked much slower, extending time in the strike zone.

Sugg. retail price: $7.99.

Notable: Other features on this bait include an oversized 7mm bead in front of the blade to help keep it weed free. Thicker wire and an oversized 5/0 hook, complete with bait keeper for use of a trailer, produce a stronger bait for a more solid hook set. To add to the buzz, the Squelcher's blade nestles into the rivet to produce a piercing squelching sound, while the blade ticks the frame with each counter-clockwise rotation for added reverberation and vibration.

Tip of the week

A lot of factors go into deciding where to place a ground blind for deer hunting. Most deal with what's outside the blind. But think about the inside of the blind, too. Deer are quick to pick up movement. And if you're too close to the blind's windows, they can spot the raising of your bow or gun. So sit back a bit, in the internal shadows, so movement is less visible.

Recipe of the week

Grilled peach dessert

Ingredients

• peaches, cut in half and pitted

• ladyfingers or some other spongy cake

• yogurt

• cinnamon

• maple syrup

Directions

This is a sweet dessert treat you can make over the campfire.

To start, spray peaches with cooking oil, then lightly brush them with syrup. Place them on a grill over the campfire until the down side is browned, then flip and repeat. When the peaches are soft, put the ladyfingers in the bottom of a bowl. Top with a grilled peach half and then add the yogurt. Sprinkle with cinnamon and serve.

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@535mediallc.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.

