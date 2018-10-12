Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Outdoors

Ruins among the most memorable parts of some hikes

Everybody Adventures
Everybody Adventures | Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, 8:45 p.m.
Ruins of old cabins, industrial buildings and even entire villages dot forests and fields all around the country.
Bob Frye/Everybody Adventures
Ruins of old cabins, industrial buildings and even entire villages dot forests and fields all around the country.

Updated 4 hours ago

The stones speak silently of hope, love and potential, even perhaps sadness and tragedy, but always, ultimately, of finality.

Roam the outdoors long enough and you will eventually come across ruins. Rock walls, foundations, old chimneys, rotting cabins, they dot the landscape, tucked here and there into pockets of forest and field, the last remnants of dreams.

I have a few favorites.

Some are well known, located on or alongside well-trod trails. Others are hidden, overgrown with briars, brambles, woods and grass, as nature slowly reclaims what once was taken from it, hard-earned, sweaty-browed, callus-handed bit by bit.

Don't ask me where those ones are. I won't tell you.

Others know of them, I'm sure. But I claim them as my own, the more so the more hidden they are.

Ruins of old cabins, industrial buildings and even entire villages dot forests and fields all around the country.

All represent plans achieved, if only temporarily.

I like to wander around them, to linger, to touch and feel and imagine. At times, I'll take others with me when visiting.

Often, though, they're best experienced in stillness. Memories never lived but fancied come to mind then, stories happy and sad.

Some of the ruins you come across are small, others industrial in size. All have histories, sometimes documented, sometimes lost to time.

Walk the Sunset Rocks Trail in Pennsylvania and there's an old Civilian Conservation Corps camp, for example.

The CCC boys, as the young men behind such projects were known, worked across the country in the days of the Great Depression. President Franklin D. Roosevelt put them to work restoring America's public lands, for $30 a month, $25 of which they were required to send home.

Their camps played host to dances, dinners, jokes and games.

Yet along Sunset Rocks, one of the buildings they crafted — which still stands, if only partially — later housed German and Japanese prisoners of war. How different the emotions inside its walls were then.

To the west, North Chagrin Reservation in Ohio, one of Cleveland's Metro Parks, is home to an unfinished castle.

Feargus B. Squire, who achieved wealth by helping to found Standard Oil Co., put crews to work building it for his wife in 1890. It's a massive structure, meant to mimic castles of English barons.

His wife died before it was finished, so the project was abandoned. Yet, hikers make their way to it today and wander inside its unfinished skeleton.

It's possible to have a similar experience in Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee.

There, in 1908, Little River Lumber Co. built the town of Elkmont as a place for its workers to live. The community had a post office, church, school and hotel in addition to "set off" homes, prefabricated dwellings meant to be offloaded from a train as is and set up immediately.

In time, after the lumbermen left, the Appalachian Club crafted a vacation community there, with people building and occupying cabins to play rather than work.

And then, it faded away.

The National Park Service quit renewing leases for Elkmont's cabins and cottages in 1994. Their owners disappeared.

The town remains.

Hikers who walk to the old ghost town can wander among some of the buildings, 18 of which remain standing. Some are rehabilitated enough it's possible to even walk through them.

Similar ruins — from towns to bits and pieces of individual buildings — exist all around the country. Each state has its share. Each site has its story.

Not all are known. The people and lives behind them are, in cases, lost to the ages.

But often, that uncertainty, that mystery, that past shrouded in impenetrable mist, makes them all the more appealing.

Hike ruins and you can feel echoes of drama long gone.

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@535mediallc.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.

****DESK GUYS: PASTE THE MAINBAR (TAGLINE AND ALL) ABOVE THE FOLLOWING CODE*****

Article by Bob Frye, Everybody Adventures,

http://www.everybodyadventures.com

Copyright © 535media, LLC

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me