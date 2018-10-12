Hibernating bats focus of new white-nose syndrome effort

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The list is long, growing and, ultimately, sad.

The number of states with white-nose syndrome — a fungal disease that kills hibernating bats at massive rates and has been for years — stands at 33. They span the country from Maine to Alabama and Virginia to Texas. The disease is even in Washington, having jumped the Rockies.

That's likely not the end of things.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said it is "expected to continue spreading."

That's bad news for bats.

It infects those trying to sleep through winter. It causes them to wake up often and prematurely, which is deadly.

"Impacted bats deplete their fat reserves months before their normal springtime emergence from hibernation and starve to death as a result," the New York Department of Environmental Conservation says.

Globe-trotting people are likely to blame for its presence. It first showed up in 2007.

"The most likely scenario is that someone visited a site in Europe where the fungus was and inadvertently brought it to a site near Albany, N.Y., possibly on their shoes, clothes or gear," says White-Nose Syndrome Response Team, a collaboration of wildlife biologists, researchers, land managers and bat lovers from across the country.

It's been devastating everywhere it spread since. The Fish and Wildlife Service believes millions of bats died following its arrival.

Some species have been impacted worse than others. Little brown bat populations, for example, have declined by about 90 percent nationally, and by as much as 97 percent in West Virginia and 99 percent in Pennsylvania.

White-nose poses no human safety threat, according to Ohio Department of Natural Resources. But bats serve a crucial role as a "top predator" of flying insects like mosquitoes and other human- and crop-impacting pests, it added.

So it's important they hang on.

For that reason, efforts to stop the disease, or at least help bats survive it, are ongoing across the country.

The Fish and Wildlife Service authored a national white-nose battle plan. It outlines a number of possible strategies.

Some haven't panned out.

At one point, for example, there was hope the vapors from spraying spearmint oil in caves with hibernating bats would kill the fungus. Instead, it killed bats.

So other treatments are being investigated.

One experiment is underway in Pennsylvania. Researchers last November — at the start of bat hibernation season — sprayed a one-mile long cave with polyethylene glycol 8000. It's a chemical compound used in everything from toothpaste to meat sold in grocery stores.

Its purpose, at least as it relates to bats, said Greg Turner, supervisor of Pennsylvania Game Commission's endangered and nongame mammals section, is to trick white-nose fungus into thinking its environment is drier than it really is.

That doesn't kill the fungus, he said. But it makes it dormant. It doesn't grow on bats, thereby killing them.

By spring, biologists hope to know whether treating the cave helped bats.

"So we're anxiously awaiting March to come, to see it we were able to inhibit or block that cycle of infection with the bats," Turner said.

"Right now, what we're really hoping is that this is going to help the juveniles survive at this site, and we're going to see positive (bat population) growth."

In other states, researchers are experimenting with exposing bats — and white nose — to ultraviolet light in concentrations that kill the disease without harming bats or their eyes.

There's evidence that remaining cave-dwelling, hibernating bats are developing a natural immunity, or at least resistance, to the fungus, as well.

So there is some hope, said Dan Brauning, wildlife diversity section chief for the Game Commission.

At one time, bald eagles populations across Pennsylvania and the country were on the verge of blinking out, he noted. But they've rebounded to the point they're no longer endangered, and populations continue to grow and expand.

Bats could conceivably do the same. It just won't happen quickly, he said.

"It will be a long haul," he said. "Bald eagles were 40 years in recovering."

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@535mediallc.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.

