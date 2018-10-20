Outdoors notices for Oct. 21, 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

HUNTER SAFETY COURSES

Note: All hunter safety courses require preregistration at www.pgc.state.pa.us.

• Rockwood High School, Somerset County, 3-7 p.m. Oct 23-24. Class limit 40.

• Murrysville Gun Club Clubhouse, Westmoreland County, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 27. Class limit 55.

• North Side Sportsmen’s Association, Allegheny County, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 27. Class limit 150.

• Paris Sportsmen’s Club, Washington County, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 27. Class limit 75.

• Collier Community Center, Allegheny County, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 4. Class limit 100.

• Murrysville Gun Club Clubhouse, Westmoreland County, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 4. Class limit 55.

• PA Game Commission SW Region Office, Westmoreland County, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Nov. 4. Class limit 50.

• Concord United Methodist Church, Beaver County, 6-9:30 p.m. Nov. 8-9. Class limit 100.

• Irwin Sportsmen’s Association, Westmoreland County, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 11. Class limit 40.

CABLE RESTRAINT COURSES

• Rochester Sportsmen’s Club, Beaver County, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 15. Class limit 25.

SHOOTS ON TAP

• Herminie No. 2 Game Association will hold its annual sight-in day from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 11. Cost is $1 for club members and $2 for non-members. Visit www.herminiegunclub.com for more information.

• California Hill Gun Club holds sporting clays and five-stand shoots Sundays from 9 a.m.-noon. All are open to the public. Call 724-938-3480.

• Sporting clays is closed for the winter at West Penn Sportsmen’s Club, but five stand is open Thursdays from 5-8 p.m. and from 10 a.m.-noon Sundays. Cost is $5 for 25 targets for members. Nonmembers are $6 per round.

• Ellsworth Sportsmen’s Club is open at 6:30 p.m. Fridays, with trap shooting at 7 p.m. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Visit esc15360.com.

• Rostraver Sportsmen and Conservation Association has big-bore pistol and .22 longrifle shoots from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays and trap practice at 10 a.m. Thursdays and 1 p.m. Saturdays. Call 724-872-4399.

• Shaner Sportsmen’s Club, 146 Stewart Lane, Irwin, has trap practice from 5-8 p.m. Fridays. It is open to the public. Call 724-872-8431 or the clubhouse at 724-446-1313.

• Pitcairn Monroeville Sportsmen’s Club, 505 Mosside Boulevard, North Versailles, hosts Civilian Marksmanship Program and practical pistol shoots at 9 a.m. the first Sunday of each month, archery practice at 6 p.m. Mondays, practical pistol practice at 6 p.m. Thursdays and trap practice at 6 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. Sundays. Call 412-824-3790.

• White Oak Rod and Gun Club has CMP shoots from 9-11 a.m. the second Sunday of each month. There are indoor 3-D archery shoots from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays. Cost is $3 for adults, $1 for children ages 12-16 and free to those 11 and younger and 65 and older. Skeet and five-stand shoots are 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and on sporting clays Sundays. All events are open to the public. Call 724-863-9941.

• East Huntingdon Sportsmen’s Association has trap practice at 6 p.m. Mondays. Cost is $3 for a round of 25 birds. The public is welcome. The club also has an indoor archery league with shoots Monday nights. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with shooting starting at 7 p.m. Club membership is not required to shoot. Call Doug or Amy at 724-887-4103. The club’s indoor pistol range is open at 7 p.m. Mondays or by appointment for groups.

• Summer Twi-night League begins March 22 at Hecla Club and March 29 at East Huntingdon.

• Millvale Sportsman’s Club, 170 Sunny Hill Road, Wexford, has trap shoots from 6-10 p.m. Wednesdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays, skeet shoots from 6-10 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays and five-stand from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Call 724-935-9963 or visit millvalesportsmens.com.

• South Connellsville Rod and Gun Club has trap shooting at 5 p.m. Mondays. The public is welcome.

• The Lawrence County Sportsman’s Association in Wampum opens its shotgun and .22 rifle ranges to the public starting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays. Call 724-652-1075.

• Pony Farm Sportsmen’s Club in Kittanning has open trap nights at 6 p.m. Fridays. The public is welcome to use the lighted ranges. The full kitchen is open for all events.

• Sutersville Sportsmen’s Club has trap practice beginning at 6 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. Tuesdays. The public is welcome. Call 724-872-0989.

• Connellsville Sportsmen’s Club has trap and skeet practice from 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays. All shooters and the public are welcome. Instruction is available.

• Shannock Valley Sportsmen’s Club in Yatesboro has trap practice at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. The public is invited to all events.

• Hecla’s trap range is open for practice from 5-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The public is welcome. Call 724-423-6090 after 2 p.m.

• Fort Hand Rifle Club in North Vandergrift has an ARA-sanctioned smallbore benchrest shoot the second Saturday of every month. The club also has an NRA-sanctioned smallbore metallic silhouette match the second Sunday of every month. Call 724-726-9580.

• Roscoe Sportsmen’s Association’s youth trap league shoots are 3:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays. The adult league shoots from 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. Call Mike Hela at 724-938-3500 or the club at 724-938-9080 on Wednesdays and Sundays.

• Vandergrift Sportsmen’s Association has five-stand sporting clays shoots from 4 p.m. until dark Wednesdays at its club grounds on Sportsmen Drive in Washington Township. Cost is $4 per round. Call 724-478-2129.

• Youngwood Sportsmen’s Association has trap shoots 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays and 6-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays. The shoots are open to the public. Call Fred at 724-837-5516 or Frank at 724-834-3234.

• East Monongahela Sportsmen’s Club has 25-yard pin shoots at 6:30 p.m. Mondays. Cost is $6. On Thursdays, the club runs trap shoots for $2.50 per round and 50-yard pin shoots on the pistol range for $6. Both events start at 6:30 p.m. All events are open to the public. Call 412-384-4747.

• Crowfoot Rod and Gun Club in Murrysville opens its trap range to the public from 7-11 p.m. Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Call 724-327-9315 or 724-327-0592.

• McDonald Sportsmen’s Association has trap and skeet practice from 7-10 p.m. Thursdays. The public is welcome. Call 724-796-2271 or visit mcdonaldsportsmen.com.

• Clairton Sportsmen’s Club has skeet shoots and practice from 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, 5-10 p.m. Wednesdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays. The trap league and practice are 5-9 p.m. Wednesdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays.