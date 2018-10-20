Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Outdoors

Outdoors Xtras: Venison meatballs and staying warm this fall

Everybody Adventures
Everybody Adventures | Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, 7:06 p.m.
Neck gaiter
Submitted
Neck gaiter

Updated 3 hours ago

gear of the week

Neck gaiter

Sugg. retail price: $9.99

Company: Zan Headgear (everybodyshops.com/zan-headgear-neck-gaiter-microfleece-black.html)

Gear type: Winter weather clothing

Product description: Made with thick warm micro fleece, the Zan Headgear neck warmer is perfect for all kinds of winter activities. Just pull it on for motorcycling, skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, snowboarding or any activity during the cold winter months. This perfect micro fleece also can be worn as a facemask.

Available sizes: One size fits most. They are 10 inches long by 10 inches wide.

Notable: Made of black, 100 percent polyester micro fleece, this gaiter is essentially a tube of fabric. You pull it on and off over your head, using it to cover your neck and keep cold air from entering around your jacket collar.

recipe of the week

Venison and blue cheese meatballs

Ingredients

• 5 pounds ground venison

• ¼ to ½ pound blue cheese

• 1 cup sour cream

• 2 cups bread crumbs

• 1-2 green onions, chopped fine

Directions

Here's a simple yet tasty way to use some of your ground venison to make meatballs for use with spaghetti, in sandwiches or on their own.

Crumble blue cheese. In a large mixing bowl, combine it with onions, bread crumbs, sour cream and meat. Roll everything into balls and fry until cooked through.

These can be eaten right away or frozen for use at a later time.

Tip of the week

If you plan to do any backpacking yet this fall or winter, or even sleeping out in a tent in any setting, getting a good night's sleep is very important. And that often hinges on staying warm. One trick for doing that is to make yourself a hot water bottle heater. Fill any water bottles you have — with lids that can be locked tight — with hot water right before bed. Then stuff them down inside your sleeping bag.

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@535mediallc.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.

Article by Bob Frye, Everybody Adventures,

http://www.everybodyadventures.com

Copyright © 535media, LLC

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me