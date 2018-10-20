Outdoors Xtras: Venison meatballs and staying warm this fall

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

gear of the week

Neck gaiter

Sugg. retail price: $9.99

Company: Zan Headgear (everybodyshops.com/zan-headgear-neck-gaiter-microfleece-black.html)

Gear type: Winter weather clothing

Product description: Made with thick warm micro fleece, the Zan Headgear neck warmer is perfect for all kinds of winter activities. Just pull it on for motorcycling, skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, snowboarding or any activity during the cold winter months. This perfect micro fleece also can be worn as a facemask.

Available sizes: One size fits most. They are 10 inches long by 10 inches wide.

Notable: Made of black, 100 percent polyester micro fleece, this gaiter is essentially a tube of fabric. You pull it on and off over your head, using it to cover your neck and keep cold air from entering around your jacket collar.

recipe of the week

Venison and blue cheese meatballs

Ingredients

• 5 pounds ground venison

• ¼ to ½ pound blue cheese

• 1 cup sour cream

• 2 cups bread crumbs

• 1-2 green onions, chopped fine

Directions

Here's a simple yet tasty way to use some of your ground venison to make meatballs for use with spaghetti, in sandwiches or on their own.

Crumble blue cheese. In a large mixing bowl, combine it with onions, bread crumbs, sour cream and meat. Roll everything into balls and fry until cooked through.

These can be eaten right away or frozen for use at a later time.

Tip of the week

If you plan to do any backpacking yet this fall or winter, or even sleeping out in a tent in any setting, getting a good night's sleep is very important. And that often hinges on staying warm. One trick for doing that is to make yourself a hot water bottle heater. Fill any water bottles you have — with lids that can be locked tight — with hot water right before bed. Then stuff them down inside your sleeping bag.

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@535mediallc.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.