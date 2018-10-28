Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Outdoors

Outdoors Xtras: Cold-water lure, driving some pheasants and game bird stew

Everybody Adventures
Everybody Adventures | Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, 11:33 p.m.
TRD HogZ
Submitted
TRD HogZ

Updated 6 hours ago

TIP OF THE WEEK

Putting on drives is often an effective technique for taking deer, right? Well, it can work with ringnecks, too, especially for those without a dog. Post one hunter at the end of a fencerow or hedgerow, facing into the wind if possible. Have another hunter or two drive toward him, walking the edges of the brushy row, talking and moving in a starting and stopping way to make birds nervous. Pheasants that don't flush to the sides will often run the length of the hedgerow and take flight in front of the waiting hunter. Just be sure to obey line of fire for safety's sake.

lure of the week

TRD HogZ

Sugg. retail price: $4.49 for a 6-pack.

Company: Z-Man Fishing Products (zmanfishing.com)

Lure type: Soft plastic

Sizes and colors: Available in a 3-inch model in 12 colors, including black./blue, dirt, California Craw, Yoga Pants, Mudbug and Motor Oil.

Target species: Largemouth and smallmouth bass.

Technique: Designed by Ned Kehde, developer of the Ned Rig, the TRD HogZ is meant to be a cold-water bass bait. Pair it with the lightest Z-Man ShroomZ and NedlockZ jighead and smallest hook possible, on light line, so that it falls slowly to the bottom. The lure's ElaZTech body is buoyant, so the lure will stand up and move in the water, enticing strikes. It's most effective when fished around "ambush" areas like boulders, eddies and other visible targets along the bank.

Notable: Even its designers aren't sure if the HogZ most imitates a baitfish or a crawfish or a hellgrammite or something else. But its ribs, legs and twin tails quiver in a way that looks like something to eat.

recipe of the week

Game bird stew

Ingredients

• ¼ cup diced onions

• 2-4 game birds

• ½ teaspoon paprika

• 20 ounces cream of chicken soup

• ½ teaspoon black pepper

• 28 ounces chicken broth

• ½ teaspoon dill

• 16 ounces sliced canned potatoes

• ½ teaspoon thyme

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• ¼ cup white wine

Directions

This recipe works fine with just pheasants, though – in a pinch – you could mix in some quail or grouse, too.

Either way, boil the birds so that you can remove the meat from the bones. Cut that into chunks.

Put the meat in a slow cooker. Add the soup, broth, potatoes, onion, garlic, pepper, paprika, dill, thyme and wine. Mix in a just a splash of olive oil.

Cook on the low setting for about six hours. The meat will emerge tender and juicy.

Serve with thick-cut Italian or other homemade bread.

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@535mediallc.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.

Article by Bob Frye, Everybody Adventures,

http://www.everybodyadventures.com

Copyright © 535media, LLC

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me