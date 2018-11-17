Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Outdoors Xtras: Deer steaks, life vest fit and a water bottle case

Everybody Adventures | Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, 12:36 a.m.
recipe of the week

Pan broiled deer steaks

Ingredients

• Deer steaks, cut ¾-inch thick

• ¼ cup red wine

• 1 sliced onion

• 1/8 cup gin

• 1 clove garlic

• ¼ cup oil

• 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning or thyme

Directions

Lightly sprinkle steaks with salt and pepper, then place them in the marinade made from all of the other ingredients.

Allow the steaks to soak for 24 to 48 hours, turning frequently. Remove them from the marinade — but set it aside — and pat them dry with a paper towel.

Heat 3 teaspoons of oil in a heavy pan. Gently fry the steaks for 3 minutes per side. Remove them to a hot platter.

Strain the marinade into the pan drippings. Boil over high heat until it's reduced by half. Pour what's left over the steaks and serve.

TIP OF THE WEEK

Gift giving season is about here, so maybe you're buying a new life vest for the paddler in your life (or even yourself). If so, prioritize fit over surprise. Meaning, take them shopping to make sure the vest you buy is appropriate. It should, according to the manufacturer's label, accommodate the size and weight of the person who will wear it. Still, try it on. Fasten the vest closed, then have the person wearing it hold their arms straight over their head. Grab the vest at the top of the arm openings and lift up. If the vest stays in place, rather than riding up over the face, it's good to go.

gear of the week

StrapPack

Sugg. retail price: $19.95.

Company: Calkit (https://www.everybodyshops.com/clakit-bottle-pack.html)

Gear type: Water bottle case

Product description: When adventuring outdoors, it's hugely important to stay hydrated. Everyone knows that. But carrying water sometimes can be inconvenient. Enter the StrapPack water bottle case. It fits any bottle up to 1 liter and keeps it within easy reach as it fits backpack straps, belts or any other kind of strap up to 3 inches wide. It's made of cordura nylon so it's lightweight yet tough and also water resistant.

Available options: Molle compatible, it ships with one Clakit and one Molle clip.

Notable: This water bottle case can accept a second Clakit strap, to make it even more secure on your pack or belt. It also has an elastic cord to help keep the bottle still while you're moving.

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@535mediallc.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.

