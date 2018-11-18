Outdoor notices: Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding an outing at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a free walk on the Reserve’s trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/8220

• Bald Eagle State Park is offering a Holiday Healthy Hike from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday. Join the park naturalist and hit the trails for a hike to kick off the holiday season. Be prepared for a 1.5-mile hike abd bring proper clothing and footwear for the elements. Meet at the Nature Inn parking lot. Email baldeaglesp@pa.gov or call 814-625-2775.

• Jennings Environmental Education Center is holding a Naturally Grateful: A Moonlit Walk event from 7-9 p.m. Friday. Participants are welcome to join in and continue the feelings of Thanksgiving gratefulness while strolling the Jennings trails. The walk will cover about a mile of varied terrain. The event will be free and no pre-registration will be required. Email jenningssp@pa.gov or call 724-794-6011.

• Riverview Park is hosting a Full Moon Hike on Saturday night. Park Ranger Nancy Schaefer will lead this night hike where participants will explore the park in the dark. This event is for all ages. Wear sturdy footwear. To RSVP, email Riverviewpark.pgh@gmail.com

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding an Own Prowl and Growler event from 7-10 p.m. on Nov. 30 at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Start the program by learning about our local owls while searching them on the trails. Then, head out to a local brewery to enjoy your favorite adult beverage. This event will be for adults, 21 years of age and up. The cost for the event is $6 for members and $10 for non-members. Participants will be responsible for the cost of their food and drinks. Register online at aswp.org/events/8299

• Sinnemahoning State Park is hosting a Natural Ornaments event from 1-3 p.m. on Dec. 1. Learn how to create beautiful homemade ornaments using local natural materials. Materials and assistance will be provided. Program is free and will be open to all ages. Email sinnemahoningsp@pa.gov or call 814-647-8401.

• Deer Lakes Park is offering a Meteor Shower Hike from 7-9 p.m. on Dec. 13. Participants will embark on a 3-4 mile hike during the peak of The Geminids meteor shower. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Hartwood Acres is holding a Winter Solstice Night Hike from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 21. Join in for an evening of exploration on a 4-mile hike around Hartwood Acres. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.