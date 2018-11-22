Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Outdoors

Outdoors Xtras: Headbanging lure, deer tracking and kebabs

Everybody Adventures
Everybody Adventures | Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018
Submitted
TIP OF THE WEEK

One of the most important things to identify when trying to track a deer you've shot is just where it was standing when you pulled the trigger. It seems obvious. But often, in the heat of the moment, especially if the deer was far off, hunters fail to mark the deer's location. So when you shoot, immediately look for a landmark — be it a tree, log, stump or something else — and then go look for blood. You can wait there a sufficient time until tracking the deer. But you'll at least be at the starting line.

Lure of the week

Headbanger Tail

Sugg. retail price: $28.99.

Company: Headbanger Lures (headbangerlures.com)

Lure type: Soft plastic

Sizes and colors: Available in a 9-inch model in nine colors, including crappie, dirty roach, coward, firetiger and UV clown.

Target species: Muskies and northern pike.

Technique: Designed in Sweden, the Headbanger tail is new to the American fishing scene. What makes it work is the way its jointed body erratically moves through the water. It has a concave head, with catches water and so wobbles side to side. At the same time, stainless steel balls inside the body rattle and the its soft plastic curly tail also wiggles. This lure works with nothing more complicated than a simple, straight retrieve. It is said to really shine, though, when moved in a stop-and-start, jerky fashion.

Notable: This lure is available in floating, sinking and suspending models. It can be cast or trolled.

recipe of the week

Venison kebabs

Ingredients

• 1 pound venison steaks, cut into cubes

• 2 tomatoes

• 8 ounces Italian dressing

• 1 onion

• steak seasoning

• 1 green bell pepper

• 1-2 potatoes

Directions

Trim any fat or silverskin from the venison, then marinate it in the Italian dressing overnight.

The next day, cut the tomato, potato, onion and pepper into cubes, roughly 2 inches. Place the venison on skewers, alternating the meat with the vegetables.

Place the kebabs on a grill set on low heat. Brush them with the remaining marinade.

Grill for 30 to 45 minutes, turning every 15 minutes or so, and sprinkling with the seasoning until done.

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@535mediallc.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.

