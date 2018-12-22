Outdoors Xtras: Swamped pig, flintlockin' and a power minnow

TIP OF THE WEEK Flintlock deer hunting is a sure thing in the sense it's always fun. In every other way? It's primitive and accordingly chancy. Sometimes getting your rifle to fire is an accomplishment. You can up the odds it will go off by paying special attention to its touchhole. Make sure it's clear. It if gets too packed, the powder will burn slow, almost like a fuse, and cause you problems.

lure of the week

Rotating Power Minnow

Company: Custom Jigs and Spins (customjigs.com/)

Lure type: Jig

Sizes and colors: Available in 2-inch, ¼-ounce and 2¾-inch, 3⁄8-ounce models in 16 colors, including black tiger, emerald shiner, Wonderbread Glow, fluorescent orange, silver, pink and clown.

Target species: Walleyes, crappies and yellow perch.

Technique: The rotating power minnow is primarily an ice fishing lure best fished by dropping it to the bottom, then repeatedly snapping the rod tip up. Short rips, with the occasional larger one, produce best results. The same technique can take fish in open water. In all situations, what makes the lure successful is, in part, its swiveling eyelet. That eliminates line twist without requiring a swivel and gives the lure a lifelike action. Treble hooks on the bottom and rear, one with an eggy-looking attractor, hold fish that bite.

Sugg. retail price: $5

Notable: Anglers who want to add a little sound to their fishing can opt for another version of this lure, the rattlin' rotating power minnow. It has a multi-BB rattle built into the tail section. It increases the distance from which walleyes can hear and feel the bait, making it especially good for stained waters.

recipe of the week

suzie's swamped pig

Ingredients

• 6 bone-in pork chops, trimmed of fat

• 1 cup long grain wild rice

• cream of chicken soup (12-15 ounces)

• 1 small onion, finely chopped

• whole milk (12-15 ounces)

• celery stalk, finely chopped

• ½ teaspoon salt

• clove garlic, minced fine

• black pepper to taste

Directions

Mix soup, milk, rice, onion, celery, garlic, salt and pepper in a Dutch oven.

Add pork chops, "swamping" them so they get coated with soupy mixture.

Set Dutch oven in the fire circle and put nine coals under it and 18 on top. Bake until pork reaches 160 degrees, which should take an hour or so.

