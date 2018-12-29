Outdoors extras, including recipe for rabbit sausage

Gear of the week

Gear name: Talkabout T800

Company: Motorola (motorolasolutions.com)

Gear type: Walkie talkies

Product description: There are a lot of two-way radios on the market. What makes these different? These work with an app, so users can share and track their locations and send messages while off the grid. Download the "Talkabout" app and connect it to a smartphone over Bluetooth and you're in business. The app uses the T800 as a modem to send messages and locations over radio frequencies. Hunters might especially appreciate the ability to send messages silently. Meanwhile, a push-to-talk power boost option can extend the radios' transmission ranges by increasing the transmitter output while conserving battery life when no power boost is needed. The company promises "reliable two-way communication with a range of up to 35 miles, based on terrain and conditions. The data range is up to 20 miles."

Available options: For night-time adventures or in the event of a power outage, the T800 radios are equipped with a built-in LED flashlight.

Suggested retail price: $109.99

Notable: This radio has applications that begin before you go afield. Users can search area maps using the app. That data can be downloaded in a variety of formats and shared with other users. The radio is weatherproof and offers access to seven weather channels.

Tip of the week

Exploring outdoors in winter can be magical, provided your feet stay warm and dry. That's partly a function of having the right boots. Choose them based on anticipated weather conditions and the activities you'll be doing. Heavy-duty pac boots with thick insulation are great for subzero weather and short walks. Lighter winter boots and insulated hiking boots, though, are better for long hikes and shallower snow. Whatever you choose, make sure they're water repellant.

Recipe of the week

Rabbit sausage

Ingredients

• large rabbit

• 1 teaspoon thyme

• 2 teaspoons sage

• 1 teaspoon pepper

• Pinch of ginger

• 1½ teaspoons salt

• Dash of cayenne pepper

• Pinch of garlic powder

Directions

Planning any late-season small game hunting? If you get out and bag a rabbit, this is a tasty homemade sausage.

Boil the rabbit until you can pull meat from the bones. When it cools, grind it.

In a bowl, combine ground rabbit with seasonings. Mix well (and maybe even re-grind it). Then store in refrigerator overnight.

You can fry a small bit the next morning to see if the flavor is where you want it. If not, tweak the spices.

Otherwise, eat immediately or wrap in freezer paper and store until ready for use.

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@535mediallc.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.