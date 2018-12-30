Outdoors notices for Dec. 31, 2018

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding an outing at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a free walk on the reserve’s trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/8220.

• Pymatuning State Park is holding a First Day Hike from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Visitors are welcome to join in and enjoy some birdwatching while walking along the lake shore and learning about the park’s history. Email pymatuningsp@pa.gov or call 724-932-3142.

• Moraine State Park is offering a First Day Hike from 1-4 p.m Tuesday. Participants will meet at the bike rental parking lot on the North Shore before heading out. The hike will last 1-5 miles with multiple opportunities for hikers to turn back during the trek. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

• Venture Outdoors is offering Hot Cocoa Snowshoeing from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Aspinwall Riverfront Park. This outing is family-friendly and will begin with the basics of snowshoeing before participants hit the trails. Afterward, participants will gather for a warm cup of hot cocoa. Cost will be $12 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Venture Outdoors is holding an Owl Prowl from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at Riverview Park. Join in for an evening hike while searching for great horned owls and barred owls in the park. After the hike, hot chocolate will be provided. Cost will be $8 for members and $12 for non-members. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Ohiopyle State Park is offering a Guided Snowshoe Hike from 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 12. Participants are welcome to try snowshoeing. Meet at the Visitor’s Center to gear up before heading out on the trail. Registration is required. Call Barbara Wallace at 724-329-0986 or email bawallace@pa.gov.

• Point State Park is hosting a Squirrel Appreciation Walk from noon-1 p.m. Jan. 16. Join the park naturalist for a 1-mile walk while learning about squirrels. Dress for the weather as this is an outdoor event. This program will be free but space is limited so pregistration is required. Email ra-pointenved@pa.gov to register.

• Three Rivers Birding Club is holding its Dead of Winter Outing II at 8 a.m. Jan. 19 at Frick Park. Meet outing leader Mike Fialkovich at the Frick Park Environmental Center lot at 8 a.m. before heading out to search for the park’s winter resident birds. It is advised that participants monitor the club’s facebook page for cancellation because of inclement weather. Call 412-731-3581 with questions.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.