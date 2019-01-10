Outdoors Xtras: Camping recipe, tough tape and sport shows

TIP OF THE WEEK

It's time to do inventory. The outdoor sport show season is just about upon us, and it's easy when wandering the aisles of vendors offering all kinds of gear and gadgets to fall prey to temptation and buy lots of, well, stuff. Before opening your wallet or even going to the show, go through your tackle box, your ammunition cabinet and your clothes closet and figure out what you really need to be ready for next season. Buy those things first, and you'll be ready to go when the opportunity arises.

gear of the week

Brute Force

Company: T-Rex Tape (trextape.com)

Gear type: Duct tape

Product description: It's almost a cliche these days to suggest anything can be fixed with duct tape. But the truth is the tape is great for a variety of uses, including in survival situations. But now there's this. T-Rex's Brute Force is reportedly the strongest duct tape on the market, capable of holding up to 700 pounds. It's meant to handle all kinds of weather, too, featuring a double-thick adhesive with a waterproof backing. It will freeze below 32 degrees Fahrenheit but retain its strength when it thaws. It's meant to stick to dirtier, rougher surfaces than normal duct tape, too, so it can be used in a variety of applications.

Available options:As of right now, this tape is only available in black. It measures 1.88 inches across and comes in 25-foot rolls.

Sugg. retail price: $12.97.

Notable: If you're going to use this tape, have a knife or scissors or some kind of cutting tool handy. You can tear the tape length-wise by hand, but not across. Made with what the company calls "extreme tensile cloth," it's simply too thick and too strong to rip that way.

recipe of the week

Backwoods chili rice skillet

Ingredients

• 1 pound ground beef

• 4 cups instant rice

• 1 cup chopped onion

• 3 cups water

• 1 green pepper, chopped

• 1 package chili seasoning

• 1 can kidney beans, drained

• 1 can tomatoes, undrained

• 1 tablespoon salt

• 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

This recipe from Kampgrounds of America is great when made over a campfire with venison (though you can also make it at home on the stove with beef, too).

Brown meat in a large skillet. When it's done, drain grease.

Add all remaining ingredients except cheese and bring to a rolling boil. Reduce heat and cover. Simmer for five minutes or until the rice is done and it all has the consistency you desire.

Spoon into bowls, sprinkle with cheese and serve.

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@535mediallc.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.