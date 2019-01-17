Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Outdoors

Outdoors Xtras: Coyote strategy, ice-fishing lure and fishy fajitas

Everybody Adventures | Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019
TIP OF THE WEEK

If you want to find coyotes — or any similar-sized predators, for that matter — imagine you're hunting mice. It's those critters, as well as moles and voles and small game like rabbits and birds, that make up a big part of a coyote's diet. So hunt where you'd expect that prey to be: stubbly fields, brushy creek bottoms, marshes, young clear cuts or controlled burn areas. Hunt on calm, cold days when possible, from a place of concealment.

lure of the week

Pinhead Mino

Company: Clam Outdoors (clamoutdoors.com)

Lure type: Jigging spoon

Sizes and colors: Available in four sizes — 116-, 18-, 14- and 38-ounce — in eight colors, including silver/blue, rainbow glow, gold/black, chartreuse/lime glow and chartreuse/orange glow.

Target species:Crappies, bluegills, yellow perch, walleyes

Technique: These ice fishing lures are meant to sink fast and then catch fish using a combination of sight and sound. They are shaped like a minnow, complete with a raised dorsal fin, and have a head-down design so that in the water they look like a dying baitfish. The flapper at their head spins and dances on the lift and fall, adding some flash.

Sugg. retail price: $4.99.

Notable: These lures can be fished alone, but you also can tip them with a tiny minnow — or even just the head of one — or something like a maggot or even a small plastic grub. They come with a red treble hook.

recipe of the week

Bluegill fajitas

Ingredients

• 11⁄2 pounds bluegill fillets

• 1⁄4 teaspoon garlic powder

• 6 tablespoons lime juice

• 1⁄4 teaspoon onion powder

• 1 teaspoon lemon pepper

• 1⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt

Directions

This is a great recipe for doing over the grill, though you can do it in your kitchen, too.

Combine lemon pepper, salt, garlic powder, onion powder and four tablespoons of lime in a resealable plastic bag. Add fish, close the bag and shake it all up.

Put that in the refrigerator and let it sit for 30 minutes or so, allowing fish to soak up the flavors.

When it's ready, coat your grill rack with nonstick spray or use a grill basket, likewise treated. Cook on medium heat until the fish is white and flakes easily, which should take perhaps five minutes.

Remove the fish from the heat, coat with the remaining lime juice, and roll into corn or flour tortillas with your favorite toppings.

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@535mediallc.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.

Article by Bob Frye, Everybody Adventures,

http://www.everybodyadventures.com

Copyright © 535media, LLC

