Outdoors

Outdoors Xtras: Warm hands, angler logs and baking fish

Everybody Adventures | Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, 8:45 p.m.
Zippo 12-hour hand warmer

TIP OF THE WEEK

Do you keep a log book of your fishing? If not, this might be the year to start. Every time you go out, jot down things like the location, date, time of day, weather, temperature, water conditions, lure or bait used, including details on color, size and presentation, depth fished, fish caught and more. Is that some work? Sure. But it can start to reveal patterns that might lead to better fishing down the line.

gear of the week

12-hour hand warmer

Company: Zippo (https://www.everybodyshops.com/zippo-hand-warmer-12-hour.html)

Gear type: Hand warmer

Product description: Nothing can cut short a day outdoors in winter faster than cold fingers. When your digits are frozen, it's hard to have fun. Enter the 12-hour hand warmer from Zippo. Made from metal to be durable, they generate heat using liquid lighter fluid. Load the filling cup — newly designed to make loading the hand warmer easier and less messy — with fluid, pour that into the warmer and light it, and you're all set. It burns easily (with no flame, in case you're wondering), with no odor, for half a day, then is ready to be reloaded and used again, time after time. It comes with a warming bag to carry it in, too. They're great for hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, snowmobiling or any winter outdoor activities.

Available options:These come in three colors: black matte, high-polish chrome and Realtree mattte.

Sugg. retail price: $17.56.

Notable: These stand just a hair under 4 inches tall. They're a little more than 312inches wide and about a half-inch deep. They weigh 2.6 ounces.

recipe of the week

Quick baked panfish

Ingredients

• 5 fish, scaled and filleted

• 1 can cream of onion soup

• ½ stick butter, melted

• 1 tablespoon milk

• ¾ cup sour cream and onion potato chips, crushed

• 1 tablespoon lime juice

• Salt and pepper

Directions

Here's a recipe from Wisconsin that works great with bluegills or other panfish, caught through the ice or any time.

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Meanwhile, mix soup and milk in a bowl. Dip fillets in that, then put them in a baking dish you've coated with a nonstick spray. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.

Next, combine butter with lime juice. Pour that over fish, then top fillets with crushed potato chips.

Bake uncovered for 17 to 20 minutes or until the fish flakes easily with a fork.

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@535mediallc.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.

