Expanded bear hunting opportunities likely coming to PA

There was a time, just a few decades ago, when black bear hunting was limited to a few regions of Pennsylvania, and the number of hunters capped at 100,000.

Boy, how things have changed.

Pennsylvania Game Commissioners this week gave preliminary approval to hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits for 2019-20 at their meeting. Nothing is official. Commissioners must still give final approval to the package at their next meeting, set for April 8 and 9.

But they unanimously approved the slate of bear seasons rolled out so far. And it's amazing in its breadth and scope.

"This will be the largest and most diverse and wide effecting set of bear proposal changes that we've made really in modern times," said Mark Ternent, the commission's black bear biologist.

Indeed.

This past year, hunters had a four-day statewide firearms bear season, a six-day archery season and either four or six days of hunting in the 12 wildlife management units that make up the core bear range.

Commissioners proposed more than doubling that for this fall.

The four-day statewide season will remain this fall.

But they preliminarily approved a six-day muzzleloader season from Oct. 19-26, to coincide with a week of antlerless deer hunting. Junior and senior hunters who can shoot deer on the last three days of that season would now be allowed a bear, too, from Oct. 24-26.

Commissioners also preliminarily extended the archery season from one to two weeks, from Oct. 28 to Nov. 9.

Originally, the idea was to continue with a one-week archery bear season, and have it coincide with the muzzleloader season. But archers don't want that.

Wes Waldron, representing the United Bowhunters of Pennsylvania, told commissioners that archers worked for 20 years to get an archery bear season. And they like hunting in solitude.

The thought of losing that by sharing the season with gun hunters is "unacceptable."

"Let's face it, we want to hunt bears on our own. That's how it was set up and that's how we like it," Waldron said.

Commissioners agreed with that.

And finally, extended season opportunities would start the Saturday after Thanksgiving – proposed as the new first day of the firearms deer season – and run through the entire first week of deer season, in the 12 units that make up the core of the bear range.

That's seven days of hunting, compared to four or six this past year.

Of course, that's all in addition to some hunting in the units – 2B around Pittsburgh and 5B, 5C and 5D around Philadelphia – where bears are scarce but often a nuisance.

It's all an attempt to bring the state's bear population under control.

Ternent said Pennsylvania has about 20,000 black bears. That's where things have been for the last few years.

But — thanks largely to lousy weather on key hunting days — the bear harvest over the last two years in particular has been below average.

Last year, for example, hunters killed 3,153. That was the 11th largest harvest ever.

But that was 450 fewer than predicted.

The kill has been especially off in five management units in the heart of bear country, Ternent added.

Hunters in three of those units – 2C in the southwest corner of the state and 2F and 2G in the northcentral – harvested fewer bears than average the last two years in a row. Meanwhile, they killed dramatically fewer in two units in the northeast, 3B and 3C.

None of that was due to a lack of bears or opportunity, he said.

Rather, due to excessive rain and snow at inopportune times, hunters killed as few as 12 percent of the bears

in some of those units. In none did they take as many as 20 percent.

If the commission can't boost that, "we're going to see another jump in our bear population in a few years," Ternent said.

"That's something I think we want to avoid," he added.

Just how many more bears hunters might kill with all of the new seasons is kind of a general guess, said Ian Gregg, chief of the commission's game management dicision. There's not a lot of baseline data to work from.

But about 65,000 hunters participate in the October muzzleloader season, along with another 25,000 juniors and seniors. Roughly one third of them also had a bear license this past year.

If that holds true again this fall, Ternent said he might expect muzzleloaders to kill 300 to 500 bears and juniors and seniors another 100 to 200.

"I think in that range, though, we'd be comfortable," he said.

The extra time in the archery season and the extended seasons might also each add a few hundred more bears to the harvest, he noted.

That's all necessary, he said, in this time when bears are exceeding their social carrying capacity, meaning they're causing more conflicts with humans than people are willing to tolerate.

His hope, he said, is that the hunters success rate on bears overall will go from its current 2 percent to 2.5 to 3 percent. In that scenario, the annual bear harvest would climb from roughly 3,500 to between 4,350 and 5,200.

That would be 22 to 26 percent of the bear population. Such a take would hold the line on bear numbers, Ternent added.

If the harvest goes higher than that — to where 5 to 8 percent of hunters kill an animal — the commission can adjust, said board president Tim Layton.

"Just to be clear, if something happens that we overshoot (Ternent's) 3 percent goal, we can always peel this back next year. Reduce seasons, reduce harvests," he said.

Ternent agreed, pointing to the commission's system of tagging bears before the season and monitoring the harvest during and after. He'll know by next January how the season played out.

But lots of people – from hunters to commissioners to staff in the agency's regional offices – have been asking for a higher bear harvest for a while now. It's "inevitable" that the commission was going to get to this point, he said.

"This is a way to accomplish that where everyone is at least comfortable starting out," Ternent said.

Seasons and bag limits beyond expanded bear hunting

Pennsylvania Game Commissioners proposed a few other changes to seasons and bag limits for 2019-20, too.

They include opening the firearms deer season on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, extending opportunities on bobcats and fishers, removing one day of fall turkey hunting and more.

Here's the full schedule of seasons. They aren't officials until commissioners vote on them again April 8-9.

SQUIRRELS, Red, Gray, Black and Fox (Combined): Special season for eligible junior hunters, with or without required license, and mentored youth – Oct. 5-Oct. 19 (6 daily, 18 in possession limit after first day).

SQUIRRELS, Red, Gray, Black and Fox (Combined): Oct. 19-Nov. 29; Dec. 16-24 and Dec. 26-Feb. 29 (6 daily, 18 possession).

RUFFED GROUSE: Oct. 19–Nov. 29 and Dec. 16-24 (2 daily, 6 possession).

RABBIT (Cottontail) Special season for eligible junior hunters, with or without required license: Oct. 5-Oct. 19 (4 daily, 12 possession).

RABBIT (Cottontail): Oct. 19-Nov. 29, Dec. 16-24 and Dec. 26-Feb. 29 (4 daily, 12 possession).

PHEASANT: Special season for eligible junior hunters, with or without required license: Oct. 12-19 (2 daily, 6 in possession). Male pheasants only in WMUs 4E and 5A. Male and female pheasants may be taken in all other WMUs. There is no open season for taking pheasants in Wild Pheasant Recovery Areas, except within the Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Recovery Area, as authorized by executive order.

PHEASANT: Oct. 26-Nov. 29, Dec. 16-24 and Dec. 26-Feb. 29 (2 daily, 6 in possession). Male pheasants only in WMUs 4E and 5A. Male and female pheasants may be taken in all other WMUs There is no open season for taking pheasants in Wild Pheasant Recovery Areas, except within the Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Recovery Area, as authorized by executive order.

BOBWHITE QUAIL: Oct. 19-Nov. 29, Dec. 16-24 and Dec. 26-Feb. 29 (8 daily, 24 possession).

HARES (SNOWSHOE RABBITS) OR VARYING HARES: Dec. 26–Jan. 1, in all WMUs (1 daily, 3 possession).

WOODCHUCKS (GROUNDHOGS): No closed season, except on Sundays and during the regular firearms deer seasons. No limit.

CROWS: July 5-April 12, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday only. No limit.

STARLINGS AND ENGLISH SPARROWS: No closed season, except during the antlered and antlerless deer season. No limit.

WILD TURKEY (Male or Female): WMU 1B – Nov.2-Nov. 9; WMU 2B (Shotgun and bow and arrow) – Nov. 2-Nov. 22 and Nov. 28-29 WMUs 1A, 2A, 4A and 4B, – Nov.2-Nov. 9 and Nov. 28 and 29; WMUs 2D, 2E, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4C, 4D and 4E– Nov.2-Nov. 16 and Nov. 28 and 29; WMU 2C – Nov.2-Nov. 22 and Nov. 28 and 29; WMU 5A – Nov. 7-9; WMU 5B – Nov. 5-7; WMUs 5C and 5D – CLOSED TO FALL TURKEY HUNTING.

SPRING GOBBLER (Bearded bird only): Special season for eligible junior hunters, with required license, and mentored youth – April 25, 2020. Only 1 spring gobbler may be taken during this hunt.

SPRING GOBBLER (Bearded bird only): May 2-May 30, 2020. Daily limit 1, season limit 2. (Second spring gobbler may be only taken by persons who possess a valid special wild turkey license.) From May 2-16, legal hunting hours are one-half hour before sunrise until noon; from May 18-30, legal hunting hours are one-half hour before sunrise until one-half hour after sunset.

BLACK BEAR, ARCHERY (WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D): Sept. 21-Nov. 29. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.

BLACK BEAR, ARCHERY (WMU 5B): Oct. 5-Nov. 16. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.

BLACK BEAR, ARCHERY (Statewide): Oct. 28-Nov. 9. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.

BLACK BEAR, MUZZLELOADER (Statewide): Oct. 19-26. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.

BLACK BEAR, SPECIAL FIREARMS (Statewide): Oct. 24-26, Junior and Senior License Holders, Mentored Youth Permit Holders, Disabled Person Permit (to use a vehicle) Holders, and Pennsylvania residents serving on active duty in U.S. Armed Services or in the U.S. Coast Guard only. Also included are persons who have reached or will reach their 65th birthday in the year of the application for a license and hold a valid adult license, or qualify for license and fee exemptions under section 2706. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.

BLACK BEAR (Statewide): Nov. 23-27. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.

BLACK BEAR (WMUs 1B, 2C, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E and 5A): Nov. 30-Dec. 7. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.

BLACK BEAR (WMUs 2B, 5B, 5C and 5D): Nov. 30-Dec. 14. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.

ELK, ARCHERY: Sept. 14-28

ELK (Antlered or Antlerless): Nov. 4-9. Only one elk may be taken during the license year.

ELK, EXTENDED (Antlered and Antlerless): Nov. 11-16. Only one elk may be taken during the license year. Eligible elk license recipients who haven't harvested an elk by Nov. 9, in designated areas.

ELK, LATE (Antlerless only): Jan. 4-11, 2020

DEER, ARCHERY (Antlered and Antlerless) WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D: Sept. 21- Nov. 29 and Dec. 26-Jan. 25, 2020. One antlerless deer with each required antlerless license. One antlered deer per hunting license year.

DEER, ARCHERY (Antlered and Antlerless) Statewide: Oct.5-Nov. 16 and Dec. 26-Jan. 11. One antlered deer per hunting license year. One antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.

DEER (Antlered and Antlerless) WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D: Nov. 30-Dec. 14. One antlered deer per hunting license year. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.

DEER (Antlered Only) WMUs 1A, 1B, 2A, 2C, 2D, 2E, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E, 5A and 5B: Nov. 30-Dec. 6. One antlered deer per hunting license year. (Holders of valid DMAP antlerless deer permits may harvest antlerless deer on DMAP properties during this period.)

DEER (Antlered and Antlerless) WMUs 1A, 1B, 2A, 2C, 2D, 2E, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E, 5A and 5B: Dec. 7-14. One antlered deer per hunting license year. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.

DEER, ANTLERLESS SPECIAL FIREARMS (Statewide): Oct. 24-26. Junior and Senior License Holders, Mentored Youth Permit Holders, Disabled Person Permit (to use a vehicle) Holders, and Pennsylvania residents serving on active duty in U.S. Armed Services or in the U.S. Coast Guard only, with required antlerless license. Also included are persons who have reached or will reach their 65th birthday in the year of the application for a license and hold a valid adult license, or qualify for license and fee exemptions under section 2706. One antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.

DEER, ANTLERLESS MUZZLELOADER (Statewide): Oct. 19-26. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.

DEER, ANTLERED OR ANTLERLESS FLINTLOCK (Statewide): Dec. 26-Jan. 11. One antlered deer per hunting license year, or one antlerless deer and an additional antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.

DEER, ANTLERED OR ANTLERLESS FLINTLOCK (WMUs 2B, 5C, 5D): Dec. 26-Jan. 25. One antlered deer per hunting license year, or one antlerless deer and an additional antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.

DEER, ANTLERLESS EXTENDED REGULAR FIREARMS: (Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties): Dec. 26-Jan. 25. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.

DEER, ANTLERLESS (Military Bases): Hunting permitted on days established by the U.S. Department of the Army at Letterkenny Army Depot, Franklin County; New Cumberland Army Depot, York County; and Fort Detrick, Raven Rock Site, Adams County. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.

PROPOSED 2019-20 FURBEARER HUNTING SEASONS

COYOTES: No closed season. Unlimited. Outside of any big game season (deer, bear, elk and turkey), coyotes may be taken with a hunting license or a furtaker license, and without wearing orange. During any big game season, coyotes may be taken while lawfully hunting big game or with a furtaker license.

RACCOONS and FOXES: Oct. 26-Feb. 22, unlimited.

OPOSSUM, STRIPED SKUNKS and WEASELS: No closed season, except Sundays. No limits.

BOBCAT (WMUs 2A, 2C, 2E, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D and 4E): Jan. 11-Feb. 5. One bobcat per license year. Licensed furtakers may obtain one permit each.

PORCUPINES: Oct. 12-Feb.1, 2020. (3 daily, season limit of 10).

PROPOSED 2019-20 TRAPPING SEASONS

MINKS and MUSKRATS: Nov. 23-Jan. 12. Unlimited.

COYOTES, FOXES, OPOSSUMS, RACCOONS, STRIPED SKUNKS and WEASELS: Oct. 27–Feb. 23. No limit.

COYOTES and FOXES, CABLE RESTRAINTS (Statewide): Dec. 26-Feb. 23. No limit. Participants must pass cable restraint certification course.

BEAVERS (Statewide): Dec. 26-March 31 (Limits vary depending on WMU).

BOBCATS (WMUs 2A, 2C, 2E, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D and 4E): Dec. 21-Jan. 12.

One bobcat per license year. Licensed furtakers may obtain one permit each.

FISHERS (WMUs 1B, 2C, 2D, 2E, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D and 4E): Dec. 21-Jan. 2. One fisher per license year. Licensed furtakers may obtain one permit each.

RIVER OTTERS (WMUs 3C and 3D): Feb. 15-22, 2020. One river otter per license year. Licensed furtakers may obtain one permit each.

PROPOSED 2019-20 FALCONRY SEASONS

SQUIRRELS (combined): Sept. 2-March 31, 2020 (6 daily, 18 possession)

BOBWHITE QUAIL: Sept. 2-March 31, 2020 (8 daily, 24 possession)

RUFFED GROUSE: Sept. 2-March 31, 2020 (2 daily, 6 possession)

COTTONTAIL RABBITS: Sept. 2-March 31, 2020 (4 daily, 12 possession)

SNOWSHOE OR VARYING HARES: Sept. 2-March 31, 2020 (1 daily, 3 possession)

RINGNECK PHEASANTS (Male or Female combined): Sept. 2-March 31, 2020 (6 daily, 18 possession)

No open season on other wild birds or mammals.

Waterfowl and Migratory Game Bird seasons to be established in accordance with federal regulations at a later date.

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@535mediallc.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.