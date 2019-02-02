Grilled s'mores dip and other outdoors extras

Lure of the week

Lure name: MVP

Company: Secret Lures (secretlures.com)

Lure type: Swim jig

Sizes and colors: Available in three sizes — ¼-, 3/8- and ½-ounce — in peanut butter and jelly, black and blue, candy craw, bluegill, chartreuse shad and whiteflash.

Target species: Largemouth and smallmouth bass.

Technique: This swim jig comes in three formations, with which ones is the right one based on where you fish. The "North" edition weighs ¼-ounce and has a medium 5/0 Mustad hook for use in light line and clearer waters. The "South" version weighs 3/8-ounce and has a heavy 4/0 Mustad hook for use in grassy and stained fisheries. The "HD" version, meanwhile, weighs 1/2-ounce and has a 5/0 saltwater hook. It's for use with braided line where you have to pull big fish out of heavy cover.

Sugg. retail price: $3.89.

Notable: All varieties of this lure feature lifelike eyes, flared gills and a recessed line tie, for a weedless presentation.

Tip of the week

Small-game hunting seasons aren't over, so hopefully you haven't packed away the shotgun. But the seasons will be over sooner rather than later. And then? Well, if you're a dog owner, the rest of winter is the perfect time to sharpen the animal's skills. A lot of professional trainers recommend using the indoors months to work on obedience training. Go back to the basics, reinforcing commands like sit, here, down, etc. You can do that at home, so when you are in the fields and forests, you and your dog are on the same page.

Recipe of the week

Grilled s'mores dip

Ingredients

• 6-12 graham crackers

• 1 large milk chocolate bar

• 2 cups small marshmallows

Directions

There's nothing that says camping like s'mores, right?

Well, this is something you can make over a campfire, on the grill or even the stovetop. Either way, it's a great dessert for sharing.

To start, line a cast iron skillet – on the bottom and sides – with graham crackers. Top those with the marshmallows and broken up chocolate bar (using as much as you like, depending on your sweet tooth).

Cook over low heat,just melting chocolate and marshmallows without burning crackers (some even set the skillet to the side rather than directly over the flame).

When everything is gooey but cool enough to eat, scoop into bowls or eat directly from the pan, dipping crackers into the dip like you would chips with salsa.

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@535mediallc.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.