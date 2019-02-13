Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Outdoors

Outdoors Xtras: Dry backpacking, wiggling crankbait and squirrel wings

Everybody Adventures
Everybody Adventures | Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, 11:21 p.m.
Viper Sunfish
Submitted
Viper Sunfish

Updated 11 hours ago

TIP OF THE WEEK

If you are a paddler, you know all about dry bags. They're waterproof, roll-top bags that buckle closed. They're perfect for protecting extra clothes, sleeping bags, tents or anything else from getting wet on a canoe or kayak trip. What some don't realize is that dry bags, especially ultralight ones, also are great for backpacking, especially in winter. Put clothes and other gear in the dry bag, then put it in your backpack. It will keep your equipment dry should you get caught in a rain or snowstorm.

lure of the week

Viper Sunfish

Company: Daddy Mac Lures (https://daddymaclures.com/)

Lure type: Crankbait

Sizes and colors: Available in a 4-inch, ½-ounce model with a lip and a 4-inch, 13-ounce model without a lip. Both are colored like a bluegill.

Target species:Largemouth, smallmouth bass, hybrid striped bass and northern pike.

Technique: There are solid-body crankbaits and jointed crankbaits. Most of the latter have one ring connecting two body pieces. The Viper Sunfish is a crankbait that has five joints, all held together by Kevlar. The result is a lure that wiggles as it swims through the water, clacking all the while, to draw predators by sight and sound.

Sugg. retail price: $9.99 and $14.99, depending on size.

Notable: The father and son behind this business started out making saltwater lures, but they later branched out to freshwater lures, too. A video of this lure in action is available on their Facebook page.

recipe of the week

Squirrel wings

Ingredients

• 2 squirrels, cut into pieces (2 back legs, 2 front legs, back)

• ½ cup cold butter

• 2 cups seasoned flour

• 2⁄3 cup hot sauce

• ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

• 2 tablespoons white vinegar

• 1⁄8 teaspoon garlic powder

• ¼ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Directions

Who doesn't like hot wings? Well, with a few weeks left in squirrel seasons in most places, here's a recipe for making them with wilder fare than chicken.

Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Meanwhile, roll squirrel pieces in seasoned flour. Let it sit for a few minutes so the crust adheres.

Next, fry squirrel pieces for eight to 10 minutes per side, making sure you've got a tight-fitting lid on the skillet. Then, remove the lid and fry squirrel an additional five minutes or so per side. The idea is to go long enough that the breading gets crispy.

Remove squirrel and drain on paper towels.

Finally, put squirrel in a bowl with a tight-fitting lid or even a sealable plastic bag.

Mix the hot sauce, butter, vinegar, Worcestershire, cayenne, garlic and salt. Pour it in the bowl or bag with squirrel parts. Toss until everything is well coated.

Serve with ranch or blue cheese for dipping.

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor. Reach him at 412-216-0193 or bfrye@535mediallc.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.

Article by Bob Frye, Everybody Adventures,

http://www.everybodyadventures.com

Copyright © 535media, LLC

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me