Out & About: Action for Animals celebrates canine ‘newlyweds’ | TribLIVE.com
Outdoors

Out & About: Action for Animals celebrates canine ‘newlyweds’

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, February 18, 2019 1:30 a.m
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Mary and Ted Prettiman of Unity pose for a photo with Loralei, a Shar-Pei-shepherd puppy from the shelter during the Action for Animals Humane Society’s “Love Is in the Air” held Feb. 16 at Christ Our Shepherd Center in Unity.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Nicole and Dan Toohey of Monroeville pose for a photo with a hound puppy from the shelter during the Action for Animals Humane Society’s “Love Is in the Air” held Feb. 16 at Christ Our Shepherd Center in Unity.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Tori Mistick (left) of Pittsburgh and her chocolate Labs, Lucy and Burt, join board president Rita Whiteman for a photo during the Action for Animals Humane Society’s “Love is in the Air” benefit held Feb. 16 at Christ Our Shepherd Center in Unity.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Theresa Lancaster of Unity holds a hound puppy from the shelter during the Action for Animals Humane Society’s “Love is in the Air” benefit held Feb. 16 at Christ Our Shepherd Center in Unity.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Michelle Meadway of Latrobe shares a kiss with a Shar-Pei-shepherd-mix puppy from the shelter during the Action for Animals Humane Society’s “Love is in the Air” benefit held Feb. 16 at Christ Our Shepherd Center in Unity.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Noah Overman of Indiana and Kylee Leckey of Indiana pose for a photo with a Shar-Pei-shepherd-mix puppy from the shelter during the Action for Animals Humane Society’s “Love Is in the Air” benefit held Feb. 16 at Christ Our Shepherd Center in Unity.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
From right: Chuck and Cathie Grudowski of Greensburg admire a Shar-Pei-shepherd-mix puppy held by board member, Leanne Rubino, during the Action For Animals Humane Society’s “Love Is in the Air” benefit held Feb. 16 at Christ Our Shepherd Center in Unity.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
LuAnn Hutcheson (left), Action For Animals Humane Society manager, and Pam Reese, assistant manager, pose for a photo with the honorary groom and bride Flash and Ruby, beagles available for adoption at the shelter, during the Action for Animals Humane Society’s “Love is in the Air” benefit held Feb. 16 at Christ Our Shepherd Center in Unity.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Event co-chairs (from left) Laura McDermit, Lisa Marie Corcoran, Terry Zorch and Laura Guskiewicz pose for a photo during the Action for Animals Humane Society’s “Love is in the Air” benefit held Feb. 16 at Christ Our Shepherd Center in Unity.

What better way to assure that Love Is in the Air than to have a wedding?

The 12th annual event hosted Feb. 16 by Action for Animals Humane Society had a wedding reception theme, and the happy couple were Ruby and Flash, two new residents at the Derry Township shelter.

The lovebirds — er, beagles — arrived at Christ Our Shepherd Center in Unity in the arms of shelter staffers LuAnn Hutcheson and Pam Reese. Ruby wore a white lace veil, while Flash sported a top hat.

Apparently they had eloped before the party.

Hutchinson said the pair were West Virginia natives: “They were bred to be hunting dogs, but they just didn’t want to hunt.”

Looks like they’ll be good companions for some lucky owner, though.

The event had all the trappings of a good, old-fashioned wedding reception, from dancing and a photo booth to a champagne toast, wedding cake and a cookie table.

Other shelter pets served as the “wedding party.”

On a serious note, Hutchinson gave a shelter update, noting that the facility serves more than 1,500 animals per year and costs about $2,000 per day to operate. She gave anecdotes to illustrate the lengths to which staffers and volunteers go to rescue, care for and re-home the dogs, cats and rabbits they serve.

Event chairs were Lisa Marie Corcoran, Laura Guskiewicz, Laura McDermit and Terry Zorch.

Seen: AFA board president Rita Whiteman, Love Is in the Air event founder Joanne Bergquist with Dr. Erick Bergquist, Ted and Mary Prettiman, Dr. John Santarlas and Kathy Batsa, Dr. Julie Corcoran, Jim Clayton and Mary Catherine Motchar, Dr. Michael Zorch, David and Johnette DeRose, Regis and Chris Tomsey, Chuck and Cathie Grudowski, David and Nora Kemp, Troy and Patti Prettiman, Stan and Elaine Konowalski, Tom and Terri Uhring and dog blogger Tori Mistick with her labs, Burt and Lucy.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Outdoors
