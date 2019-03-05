Pat McAfee pushing for job on ‘Monday Night Football’

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Pat McAfee believes he knows the perfect replacement for Jason Witten in ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” announcing booth: Pat McAfee.

The Plum and West Virginia graduate and former All-Pro punter for the Indianapolis Colts started a social media campaign to become the next analyst for “Monday Night Football,” the long-running weekly NFL staple that ESPN has broadcast since 2006.

The hashtag #McAfeeForMNF was among the top trending topics on Twitter on Monday, with current NFL stars like Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson backing McAfee’s campaign.

We must see #McAfee4MNF The man @PatMcAfeeShow commentating is on another level! — David Johnson (@DavidJohnson31) March 5, 2019

McAfee, who hosts a popular self-titled podcast, first expressed his interest in the job on Feb. 28, the day Witten announced he would return to the Dallas Cowboys after one year in the “Monday Night Football” booth.

Hello @ESPNNFL, I’m pretty wide open next fall. Something to think about. Sincerely,

Pat https://t.co/6vwkvyO5HD — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 28, 2019

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri, the NFL’s all-time leading scorer and a former teammate of McAfee’s, backed the campaign.

"I think I'm in the majority here… I'd love to see @PatMcAfeeShow in the booth on Monday nights" — Adam Vinatieri (@adamvinatieri) February 28, 2019

OddsShark, which provides sports betting lines and odds, listed the odds for McAfee getting the job on Friday at +5000, behind other candidates like favorite Peyton Manning, the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback from the Colts and Denver Broncos (+200); ESPN studio analysts Louis Riddick (+300), Matt Hasselbeck (+900), Randy Moss (+1400) and Steve Young (+1800); and even former Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow (+3300), who now is playing baseball in the New York Mets’ minor league system.

OddsShark did list McAfee’s odds ahead of Pro Football Hall of Famer John Madden, the former Oakland Raiders coach, legendary broadcaster and namesake of the popular NFL video game franchise (+10,000).

Updated odds for who will replace Jason Witten on ESPN MNF: Peyton Manning +200

Louis Riddick +300

Greg Olsen +350

Kurt Warner +350

Matt Hasselbeck +900

Randy Moss +1400

Boomer Esiason +1800

Steve Young +1800

Tim Tebow +3300

Pat McAfee +5000

John Madden +10000 pic.twitter.com/GsTopByzpT — OddsShark (@OddsShark) March 1, 2019

MyBookie, another online sports book, was more favorable toward McAfee, putting his odds at +500.

🚨🚨 NEW LINE ALERT 🚨🚨 Who Replaces Jason Witten in the Monday Night Booth: Peyton Manning +200

Louis Riddick +300

Greg Olsen +350@PatMcAfeeShow +500

Randy Moss +1400

Steve Young +1800

Tim Tebow +3300

Mike Greenberg +5000https://t.co/5MDYRC8tbQ 🏈🎤 pic.twitter.com/hlns69yd30 — MyBookie Betting Odds (@betmybookie) March 1, 2019

McAfee punted for the Colts from 2009-2016, getting named to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2016, before retiring.

Since his retirement, he worked for Barstool Sports, co-hosted events for World Wrestling Entertainment and debuted as a football analyst last fall, joining FOX Sports for its broadcasts of the Baylor-Texas Tech game in late November and the Green Bay Packers-Detroit Lions game in the NFL’s Week 17.

So @PatMcAfeeShow’s #McAfeeForMNF campaign is now trending… Would you like to see and hear more calls like this one on Monday Night Football? pic.twitter.com/mTd4iN3a4P — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 4, 2019

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Doug at 412-388-5830, dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter .