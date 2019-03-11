Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins announce finalists for new Mike Lange catchphrase
Penguins/NHL

Penguins announce finalists for new Mike Lange catchphrase

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Monday, March 11, 2019 12:56 p.m
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Mike Lange, play-by-play broadcaster for the Pittsburgh Penguins, and partner Phil Bourque watch practice Friday, May 12, 2017, at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

There will be a lot on the line Tuesday night when the Penguins face off against the Washington Capitals.

The Penguins can inch closer to the Metropolitan Division-leading Capitals.

Evgeni Malkin could reach 1,000 career points.

And the new Mike Lange catchphrase will be announced.

Five finalists of the “Name that Lange” contest to find the latest Lange-ism were announced Monday morning. The five finalists were given tickets to Tuesday’s game, and Lange, the Hall of Fame broadcaster, will announce his winner during the contest.

S&T Bank and the Penguins Radio Network started the contest in December.

The early fan favorite on Twitter has been “Get the boat read, Bourquey! We’re headed to Bogota!”

Categories: Sports | Penguins
