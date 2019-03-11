Penguins announce finalists for new Mike Lange catchphrase

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

There will be a lot on the line Tuesday night when the Penguins face off against the Washington Capitals.

The Penguins can inch closer to the Metropolitan Division-leading Capitals.

Evgeni Malkin could reach 1,000 career points.

And the new Mike Lange catchphrase will be announced.

Five finalists of the “Name that Lange” contest to find the latest Lange-ism were announced Monday morning. The five finalists were given tickets to Tuesday’s game, and Lange, the Hall of Fame broadcaster, will announce his winner during the contest.

After receiving thousands of entries, Mike Lange has selected five finalists for his new goal call. Which has your vote? Buy me a banjo in Biloxi! Make my donkey dance! Hey! Who stole my pickle? Get the boat ready, Bourquey! We're headed to Bogota! Give that tiger a bath! — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 11, 2019

S&T Bank and the Penguins Radio Network started the contest in December.

The early fan favorite on Twitter has been “Get the boat read, Bourquey! We’re headed to Bogota!”