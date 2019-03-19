Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins blow another late lead in shootout loss to Hurricanes | TribLIVE.com
Penguins/NHL

Penguins blow another late lead in shootout loss to Hurricanes

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 10:04 p.m
902476_web1_902476-4b3e9ca3140842bc8ed93a457e89d5bb
AP
The Hurricanes’ Andrei Svechnikov and Penguins’ Jack Johnson collide with goaltender Matt Murray during the second period Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.
902476_web1_902476-0fcf643f121f4fa797fd2b47e187668f
AP
The Hurricanes’ Micheal Ferland avoids the Penguins’ Phil Kessel to fire the puck on goal during the first period Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.
902476_web1_902476-05fc90721b96421c9568d4ac2ad60439
AP
The Penguins’ Erik Gudbranson collides with the Hurricanes’ Jordan Martinook during the first period Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.
902476_web1_902476-8f7dffd94d134bfc91fb27f49a8292f8
AP
The Penguins’ Matt Cullen tangles with the Hurricanes’ Greg McKegg during the first period Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.
902476_web1_902476-808e46434eee45e9a25af0cd8b11939d
AP
The Penguins’ Phil Kessel takes the puck away from the Hurricanes’ Brock McGinn during the first period Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

43 minutes ago

RALEIGH, N.C. — If the Pittsburgh Penguins fail to make the playoffs or limp in with an unenviable seed, they won’t have to think hard to figure out why.

They’ve done a miserable job holding leads late in the season.

Justin Williams tied the score in the final two minutes of regulation, and the Carolina Hurricanes recorded a 3-2 shootout victory Tuesday night.

The Penguins blew a lead late in the third period and lost in overtime for the fourth time in their past 13 games. They’re 1-3 in shootouts this season.

To set up the tying goal, with goalie Petr Mrazek pulled, the Hurricanes won an offensive-zone faceoff. Williams slam dunked the rebound of a Dougie Hamilton shot off Matt Murray’s glove with 1 minute, 56 seconds to play.

Hamilton had the only successful attempt in the shootout.

The Penguins took a 2-1 lead with less than five minutes left in regulation on a Kris Letang goal.

Sidney Crosby began the play that led to the goal, diving in the defensive zone to knock a puck ahead to Jake Guentzel on the right wing to start an odd-man rush. Guentzel went to Rust on the left wing, who fed Letang in front.

The loser point moved the third-place Penguins to within two points of the second-place New York Islanders in the Metropolitan Division standings. They’re two points ahead of Carolina and six points up on ninth-place Montreal in the race for the last playoff berth in the Eastern Conference.

The Hurricanes struck first just before a tight, playoff-style game reached its midway point.

Defenseman Justin Faulk collected a clearing attempt at center ice, skated past Phil Kessel up the right wing and found Brock McGinn entering the zone late. His shot to the blocker side beat Matt Murray and made it 1-0.

The lead lasted 38 seconds.

On the next shift, Crosby collected a puck in the left-wing corner and tried to center to the slot. His first attempt was blocked by Nino Niederreiter. His second attempt was on Guentzel’s tape for a shot inside the left post to make it 1-1.

Coming into the game, the Hurricanes were 23-8-2 since Jan. 1, the third-best record in the league. They led the league in most shots for (34.8) and fewest shots against (28.4) per game.

The Penguins were aware of the challenge that faced them.

“They put a lot of pucks to the net and generate a lot of offense through that,” center Matt Cullen said. “It’s been a big part of their success. Early in the season, I think they struggled a little bit. Pucks just weren’t going in. Now they are.”

Before the game was a few minutes old, it was obvious the Hurricanes came about their shot stats honestly.

With a mobile defense corps unafraid to pinch in from the point and a pesky group of forwards, they made it difficult for the Penguins to break the puck cleanly out of the defensive zone.

In the offensive zone, Nick Bjugstad had all of the Penguins’ best scoring chances in the early part of the game.

About 13 minutes in, his shot from the right wing fooled Mrazek, but when it trickled through the goaltender, it hit the far post. Mrazek also stopped Bjugstad on a redirection of a Dominik Simon pass about two minutes later and a bad-angle one-timer off a cross-ice feed from Erik Gudbranson about two minutes after that.

Coach Mike Sullivan shook up his top two lines before a scoreless first period ended.

Bryan Rust bumped up to the top line with Crosby and Guentzel, and Jared McCann moved down to the second line with Teddy Blueger and Kessel.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Penguins
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.