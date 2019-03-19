Penguins blow another late lead in shootout loss to Hurricanes

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

RALEIGH, N.C. — If the Pittsburgh Penguins fail to make the playoffs or limp in with an unenviable seed, they won’t have to think hard to figure out why.

They’ve done a miserable job holding leads late in the season.

Justin Williams tied the score in the final two minutes of regulation, and the Carolina Hurricanes recorded a 3-2 shootout victory Tuesday night.

The Penguins blew a lead late in the third period and lost in overtime for the fourth time in their past 13 games. They’re 1-3 in shootouts this season.

To set up the tying goal, with goalie Petr Mrazek pulled, the Hurricanes won an offensive-zone faceoff. Williams slam dunked the rebound of a Dougie Hamilton shot off Matt Murray’s glove with 1 minute, 56 seconds to play.

Hamilton had the only successful attempt in the shootout.

The Penguins took a 2-1 lead with less than five minutes left in regulation on a Kris Letang goal.

Sidney Crosby began the play that led to the goal, diving in the defensive zone to knock a puck ahead to Jake Guentzel on the right wing to start an odd-man rush. Guentzel went to Rust on the left wing, who fed Letang in front.

The loser point moved the third-place Penguins to within two points of the second-place New York Islanders in the Metropolitan Division standings. They’re two points ahead of Carolina and six points up on ninth-place Montreal in the race for the last playoff berth in the Eastern Conference.

The Hurricanes struck first just before a tight, playoff-style game reached its midway point.

Defenseman Justin Faulk collected a clearing attempt at center ice, skated past Phil Kessel up the right wing and found Brock McGinn entering the zone late. His shot to the blocker side beat Matt Murray and made it 1-0.

The lead lasted 38 seconds.

On the next shift, Crosby collected a puck in the left-wing corner and tried to center to the slot. His first attempt was blocked by Nino Niederreiter. His second attempt was on Guentzel’s tape for a shot inside the left post to make it 1-1.

Coming into the game, the Hurricanes were 23-8-2 since Jan. 1, the third-best record in the league. They led the league in most shots for (34.8) and fewest shots against (28.4) per game.

The Penguins were aware of the challenge that faced them.

“They put a lot of pucks to the net and generate a lot of offense through that,” center Matt Cullen said. “It’s been a big part of their success. Early in the season, I think they struggled a little bit. Pucks just weren’t going in. Now they are.”

Before the game was a few minutes old, it was obvious the Hurricanes came about their shot stats honestly.

With a mobile defense corps unafraid to pinch in from the point and a pesky group of forwards, they made it difficult for the Penguins to break the puck cleanly out of the defensive zone.

In the offensive zone, Nick Bjugstad had all of the Penguins’ best scoring chances in the early part of the game.

About 13 minutes in, his shot from the right wing fooled Mrazek, but when it trickled through the goaltender, it hit the far post. Mrazek also stopped Bjugstad on a redirection of a Dominik Simon pass about two minutes later and a bad-angle one-timer off a cross-ice feed from Erik Gudbranson about two minutes after that.

Coach Mike Sullivan shook up his top two lines before a scoreless first period ended.

Bryan Rust bumped up to the top line with Crosby and Guentzel, and Jared McCann moved down to the second line with Teddy Blueger and Kessel.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .