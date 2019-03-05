Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins’ Brian Dumoulin could return from concussion as soon as Tuesday night | TribLIVE.com
Penguins/NHL

Penguins’ Brian Dumoulin could return from concussion as soon as Tuesday night

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 12:23 p.m
837230_web1_AP_18352114181700
AP
Anaheim Ducks’ Ondrej Kase (25) gets the puck away from Pittsburgh Penguins’ Brian Dumoulin (8) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Ducks 4-2.

16 minutes ago

The Pittsburgh Penguins could get some reinforcements for their injury riddled blue line as soon as Tuesday night.

Brian Dumoulin will be a game-time decision when the Penguins take on the Florida Panthers at PPG Paints Arena. He participated in an optional morning skate in a full-contact capacity.

Dumoulin suffered a concussion when his head slammed into the glass after a hit from Philadelphia Flyers winger Wayne Simmonds during the outdoor game Feb. 23.

Dumoulin said there’s always a chance concussion symptoms re-emerge, but for now, he has no complaints.

“I feel good. I’ve taken all the necessary steps. Feeling really good right now,” he said.

Dumoulin’s return would obviously be a big boost for the Penguins. He is sixth in the league with a plus-27 rating this season.

Still, a makeshift defense corps has been successful in the absence of Dumoulin and Kris Letang, who was injured in the same game. With Jack Johnson, Justin Schultz, Marcus Pettersson and Juuso Riikola playing increased roles, Erik Gudbranson coming in from Vancouver and Zach Trotman coming up from Wilkes-Barre, the Penguins have gone 2-0-1 in their past three games, allowing a total of seven goals.

“I’ve watched every game and it’s been fun to watch,” Dumoulin said. “I wish I was out there with them and having fun with them, but they’ve definitely stepped it up and they’ve been playing really good hockey.”

Matt Murray is expected to start in net for the Penguins.

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Penguins
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.