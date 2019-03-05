Penguins’ Brian Dumoulin could return from concussion as soon as Tuesday night

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Pittsburgh Penguins could get some reinforcements for their injury riddled blue line as soon as Tuesday night.

Brian Dumoulin will be a game-time decision when the Penguins take on the Florida Panthers at PPG Paints Arena. He participated in an optional morning skate in a full-contact capacity.

Dumoulin suffered a concussion when his head slammed into the glass after a hit from Philadelphia Flyers winger Wayne Simmonds during the outdoor game Feb. 23.

Dumoulin said there’s always a chance concussion symptoms re-emerge, but for now, he has no complaints.

“I feel good. I’ve taken all the necessary steps. Feeling really good right now,” he said.

Dumoulin’s return would obviously be a big boost for the Penguins. He is sixth in the league with a plus-27 rating this season.

Still, a makeshift defense corps has been successful in the absence of Dumoulin and Kris Letang, who was injured in the same game. With Jack Johnson, Justin Schultz, Marcus Pettersson and Juuso Riikola playing increased roles, Erik Gudbranson coming in from Vancouver and Zach Trotman coming up from Wilkes-Barre, the Penguins have gone 2-0-1 in their past three games, allowing a total of seven goals.

“I’ve watched every game and it’s been fun to watch,” Dumoulin said. “I wish I was out there with them and having fun with them, but they’ve definitely stepped it up and they’ve been playing really good hockey.”

Matt Murray is expected to start in net for the Penguins.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .