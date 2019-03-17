Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins’ Bryan Rust could make return Sunday night against Flyers | TribLIVE.com
Penguins/NHL

Penguins’ Bryan Rust could make return Sunday night against Flyers

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Sunday, March 17, 2019 6:11 p.m
Pittsburgh Penguins’ Bryan Rust (17) scores his second goal of the night on Minnesota Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk (40) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 2-1.

Bryan Rust could be back in the lineup when the Pittsburgh Penguins play host to the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night.

Coach Mike Sullivan said the status of Rust, who has missed nine games with a lower-body injury suffered Feb. 26 in Columbus, would be a game-time decision. He was a full participant in practice Friday afternoon but did not play Saturday against St. Louis.

Since Rust broke a 21-game goal drought with a hat trick Dec. 12 in Chicago, he is third on the team in goal scoring with 16 in 33 games.

“He’s an impact player for us when he’s in our lineup,” Sullivan said. “He’s shown that for most of the year. He’s an important player for us. He brings a lot of speed. He’s good on the penalty kill. We can utilize him up and down the lineup. He’s an impact player for us.”

Sullivan wouldn’t say where Rust would slot into the lineup. His most likely destination is the left side of the second line with Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel, but he could also play on the right side of the top line with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel or be eased back into action on the fourth line.

Kris Letang, who also participated fully in Friday’s practice, will not play Sunday against the Flyers. He suffered an upper-body injury during an outdoor game Feb. 23 in Philadelphia.

Sullivan said Letang will join the Penguins for a four-game road trip that begins Tuesday at Carolina.

Matt Murray will start in goal for the second straight day. He allowed four goals on 13 shots before being pulled from a 5-1 loss to St. Louis on Saturday.

