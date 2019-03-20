Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins call up forward prospect Adam Johnson | TribLIVE.com
Penguins/NHL

Penguins call up forward prospect Adam Johnson

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Wednesday, March 20, 2019 5:42 p.m
910302_web1_gtr-pens05-092318
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins’ Adam Johnson collects the puck away from the Blue Jackets’ Kevin Stenlund in the second period Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

About an hour ago

The Pittsburgh Penguins added some youth and speed to their lineup Wednesday, calling up winger Adam Johnson from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL. Winger Joseph Blandisi and defenseman Juuso Riikola were sent down.

Johnson, 24, is Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s top-scoring forward this season, recording 18 goals and 40 points in 63 games. He’s undersized at 6-foot, 175 pounds, but his speed is NHL caliber. He is expected to make his NHL debut Thursday night in Nashville, taking Blandisi’s spot in the lineup.

Blandisi was called up when Zach Aston-Reese suffered a lower-body injury March 10 against Boston. He played five games, averaging less than six minutes of ice time and not recording a point.

Riikola hasn’t played since March 2, falling behind Zach Trotman to eighth on the depth chart of healthy defensemen.

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Penguins
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.