Penguins call up forward prospect Adam Johnson

The Pittsburgh Penguins added some youth and speed to their lineup Wednesday, calling up winger Adam Johnson from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL. Winger Joseph Blandisi and defenseman Juuso Riikola were sent down.

Johnson, 24, is Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s top-scoring forward this season, recording 18 goals and 40 points in 63 games. He’s undersized at 6-foot, 175 pounds, but his speed is NHL caliber. He is expected to make his NHL debut Thursday night in Nashville, taking Blandisi’s spot in the lineup.

Blandisi was called up when Zach Aston-Reese suffered a lower-body injury March 10 against Boston. He played five games, averaging less than six minutes of ice time and not recording a point.

Riikola hasn’t played since March 2, falling behind Zach Trotman to eighth on the depth chart of healthy defensemen.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .