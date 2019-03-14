Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins’ Casey DeSmith answers call with shutout of Sabres | TribLIVE.com
Penguins/NHL

Penguins’ Casey DeSmith answers call with shutout of Sabres

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, March 14, 2019 9:38 p.m
Sabres goalie Carter Hutton is screened by Penguins forward Patric Hornqvist during the second period Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the Pittsburgh Penguins have been putting together a late-season surge the last few weeks, winning five of six games coming into Thursday night, they had a 6-foot-4 insurance policy standing behind them.

Goalie Matt Murray had made nine consecutive starts and was playing some of his best hockey of the season.

Coach Mike Sullivan decided to give Murray the night off as the Penguins faced the Buffalo Sabres, so a new test presented itself.

Would the Penguins be able to keep up their fine form with backup Casey DeSmith in net?

The answer was yes.

Making his first start since Feb. 21, DeSmith made 26 saves to record his third shutout of the season and lead the Penguins to a 5-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

DeSmith’s most important save probably came about four minutes into the second period when he stabbed at a Conor Sheary shot from the doorstep with his glove to keep the game scoreless. The Penguins soon took over the game with three second-period goals.

The Penguins seemed to find something on the power play late in Tuesday’s win over Washington after coach Mike Sullivan reunited his team’s star-studded top unit. It scored on two of its last three chances in that game.

“We had the right mindset going over the boards,” captain Sidney Crosby said before the game. “We were aggressive. We took the shots when they were there. Look at (Phil Kessel’s goal against Washington). Just shot from the point, rebound — simple stuff, but when we do the right things, the puck seems to find the back of the net.”

The Penguins converted on two of their first three power-play chances Thursday, but it wasn’t necessarily simple stuff.

On the first, they made a tic-tac-toe passing play down low — from Jake Guentzel with his back to the goal in the slot to Crosby in the right faceoff circle to Kessel at the left dot to make it 1-0 less than seven minutes into the second period.

On the second, Crosby made a cross-ice pass to Kessel at the bottom of the left circle, and Hornqvist backhanded a deflected centering pass over goalie Carter Hutton to make it 3-0.

In between, Evgeni Malkin carried over the momentum of his 1,000-point celebration Tuesday night by deftly setting up a Brian Dumoulin goal. Malkin swooped through the offensive zone with the puck, eventually finding Dumoulin in the slot for a pinpoint shot to the top-left corner of the cage.

In the third period, Nick Bjugstad scored on a two-on-one with Hornqvist, and Zach Trotman added his first goal in a Penguins uniform on the power play.

Power play aside, the Penguins came into Thursday night’s game hoping to carry momentum over from one of their finest two-game stretches of the season.

They ended Boston’s streak of 19 consecutive games without a regulation loss Sunday and snapped Washington’s seven-game winning streak Tuesday.

“It builds confidence, but I think you have to realize it’s that kind of effort it takes every night to win,” Crosby said. “They were good challenges and we handled them the right way. Being down by two, coming back, that’s important to be able to win games like that. We just need to carry that over, but it doesn’t matter who we play. We just need to play like that every night.”

The Penguins didn’t handle their two previous meetings with the Sabres this season particularly well, blowing third-period leads and losing in overtime both Nov. 19 at home and March 1 in Buffalo.

“They work hard,” Crosby said. “When we’ve played them you can tell every line plays the same way. They’re committed to playing as a team out there.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Penguins
