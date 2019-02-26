Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins’ defenseman Zach Trotman gets chance to show he fits in | TribLIVE.com
Penguins/NHL

Penguins’ defenseman Zach Trotman gets chance to show he fits in

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 2:44 p.m
805275_web1_Zach-Trotman
Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images
Zach Trotman poses for his official headshot for the 2018-2019 season on September 13, 2018 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

About an hour ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Every time the Pittsburgh Penguins have suffered an injury on defense this season, general manager Jim Rutherford has said he’s pleased with his organization’s depth at the position.

And every time he’s talked about that depth, he’s mentioned Zach Trotman.

On Tuesday night, Trotman will get a chance to show why.

With Brian Dumoulin (concussion), Kris Letang (upper body) and Olli Maatta (shoulder) out of the lineup and newly acquired Erik Gudbranson held up in immigration, the Penguins had a hole on defense heading into a matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Trotman, called up from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday, will fill it.

Trotman is a sturdy, 6-foot-3, 219-pound right-handed shooter with 70 games of NHL experience. He played three games for the Penguins last season.

“Every chance you get to play an NHL game is an opportunity,” Trotman said. “You want to leave a good impression and help your teammates win and do your part. You’re always in the system. You may not necessarily be on the roster, but guys are here for this reason. Whether you step in for one game or 50 games, it’s your job and it’s why the team signed you.”

Trotman got the call ahead of other options in Wilkes-Barre – most notably AHL all-star Ethan Prow – because he checked the boxes coach Mike Sullivan was looking for as he filled his final roster spot on defense.

“Based on the guys that we have in the lineup, we thought he was the best fit as far as the strengths of his game,” Sullivan said. “He has good size. He’s strong down low. He can kill penalties. He’s a right-handed shot. Those were a lot of the reasons why we chose to utilize Zach. But most importantly, he’s played extremely well down there and he’s deserving.”

Matt Murray will start in goal for the Penguins, who have lost two in a row.

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Penguins
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.