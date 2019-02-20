Penguins fans have last chance to submit new Mike Lange catchphrase

“Scratch my back with a hacksaw.”

“He smoked him like a bad cigar!”

Pittsburghers know these phrases well. They mean the Penguins just scored a goal.

Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Lange, along with the Penguins Radio Network and S&T Bank, is looking for a new catchphrase — aka Lange-ism — to add to his vast library.

To enter the ‘Name that Lange’ contest, fans need to “like” the S&T Bank Facebook page and submit their phrase via a comment on the contest post.

In a video explaining the contest, Lange suggests a winning Lange-ism is original, short and simple, and to the point.

“Remember, the more off the wall, the better,” he says. “But keep it clean, kids.”

Five phrases will be selected and those fans will snag tickets to PPG Paints Arena on March 12 to watch the Penguins take on the Washington Capitals. At the game, Lange will pick the winning phrase and announce it during the game.

“That’s what the plan is,” Lange told NHL.com. “I’ve seen some of them that have come in. I’m still waiting to make a final decision, and hopefully we’ll get a good rush here in the last week. That’s what happened with the other one.”

Among the potential Lange-isms submitted:

• “Oh my, look who just burned down Sheryl’s She Shed!”

• “Get your slippers Grandpa, I’ll meet you in the garage!”

• “That I’ll make a Bulldog break a chain.”

• “Slap some more mustard on my bologna sammich!”

• “Hide your socks! Sparky needs a new chew toy!”

Lange told NHL.com that fans still come up to him with suggestions for Lange-isms.

“It’s just something that’s ongoing, has been ever since I’ve been here with the people approaching me and asking me, ‘Do you think this one’s all right?’” Lange said. “And as I’ve always said, I take everything under consideration. It’s been a great ride with the people and I’ve enjoyed it, and I think that they have fun with it, too.”

The deadline to enter the contest, which has been running for nine weeks, is Feb. 25. Entrants must be residents of Pennsylvania, Ohio or West Virginia and 18 years or older. Read the full list of rules here.

“And remember, the more off the wall, the better,” he said before adding with a chuckle, “But keep it clean, kids.”

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review digital producer. You can contact Chris at 412-320-7898, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter .