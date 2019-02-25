Penguins GM Jim Rutherford hangs onto first-round draft pick at trade deadline

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford has a win-now mandate with his star players creeping into their 30s, but even that has its limits.

In the build-up to Monday’s NHL trade deadline, Rutherford said he was trying as hard as he could to hold onto his first-round pick in June’s draft.

He accomplished that goal, resisting the temptation to move it for a rental player for a couple of reasons.

“This is a year that we’re on the bubble to get (into the playoffs),” Rutherford said. “I did not want to risk that, but also, it’s a very good draft. It was important this year to keep that pick.”

The Penguins haven’t made a first-round pick since taking Kasperi Kapanen 22nd overall in 2014.

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .