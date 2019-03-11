Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins goalie Matt Murray thriving under heavy workload | TribLIVE.com
Penguins/NHL

Penguins goalie Matt Murray thriving under heavy workload

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, March 11, 2019 5:30 a.m
864070_web1_gtr-pens05-031119
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray makes a glove save on the Bruins’ Danton Heinen in the second period Sunday, March 10, 2019 at PPG Paints Arena.

About a minute ago

Playing on back-to-back nights for the second time in the past two weeks, Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray had one thing going for him Sunday at PPG Paints Arena: Space.

“Columbus is a short flight, which helped,” Murray said, referring to the location of his team’s game the night before.

He also had one thing working against him: Time.

“We lost an hour too, right?” Murray said, referring to the beginning of daylight saving time.

In the end, none of that mattered.

Little does to Murray these days, who is swatting away potential distractions or complications like unscreened lobs from the point.

He’s playing some of his best hockey of the season, and Sunday night’s game was no exception. He made 39 saves to lead the Penguins to a 4-2 victory over the Boston Bruins, who were 14-0-5 in their previous 19 games.

He said staying off the ice Sunday morning and going through the recovery regimen prescribed by the team’s strength and conditioning staff was all he needed to be fresh for the tail end of a back-to-back.

“Those strength guys, they do a heck of a job giving us what we need to feel good,” Murray said. “Physically, I feel really good.”

Murray has made eight consecutive starts for the Penguins. He’s 5-2-1 with a .931 save percentage during that span.

“It doesn’t honestly surprise me at all, said winger Jared McCann, a junior hockey teammate of Murray with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. “In the Soo, he was just like this. He was the reason we made it so far down there. He’s a great goaltender.”

A 36-save performance in a 5-1 Penguins win in Montreal on March 2 – the first time Murray played in back-to-back games this season – may have been the jumping off point for his recent run of fine form, not that the 24-year-old goalie has spent much time pondering the proposition.

“I think every game’s a building block,” Murray said. “You want to build each and every game and get better and better. At the same time, every game, you reset, too. It’s just one at a time.”

Murray made a handful of highlight-reel caliber saves on Saturday night in Columbus, but the Penguins dropped a 4-1 decision. On Sunday, the results and performance matched up.

“I think he should have had one and two on the top 10 on SportsCenter last night,” center Nick Bjugstad said. “Unbelievable to have him on the back end. His focus, he doesn’t get too high on himself when he’s dojng well, which is most of the time. I think that’s the main thing I notice. For such a young goaltender, his demeanor is very focused and dialed in.”

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Penguins
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.