Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins’ Justin Schultz makes impact in return from broken leg | TribLIVE.com
Penguins/NHL

Penguins’ Justin Schultz makes impact in return from broken leg

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, February 16, 2019 5:32 p.m
761439_web1_gtr-pens06-021719
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins celebrate Jake Guentzel’s goal against the Flames in the first period Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at PPG Paints Arena.

Justin Schultz’s return to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup went off without a hitch Saturday afternoon.

Out since Oct. 13 with a broken leg, Schultz played about 17 minutes in a 5-4 loss to the Calgary Flames, skating on a pair with Jack Johnson and recording an assist on a first-period Jake Guentzel goal.

“Don’t remember being that nervous for a regular-season game before,” Schultz said. “It was good. The other guys helped me a lot, and now we’re back into it.”

On his first shift, Schultz popped open into the slot, took a pass from Evgeni Malkin and fired a shot on goal. Calgary’s Mike Smith prevented the fairy-tale conclusion with a quality blocker save.

“It was pretty nice to get a chance on my first shift and not be in our own end,” Schultz said. “He made a great pass. Too bad I couldn’t put it in.”

Later in the first period, Schultz took a pass from Nick Bjugstad at the top of the left faceoff circle and sent a shot on net that Guentzel tipped in with a waist-high deflection.

“I just laid it in there for him. He did the rest of the work,” Schultz said.

While Schultz worked to rehab his injury, the Penguins hoped his eventual return would help improve their breakout. After one game, reviews in that area were positive.

“I thought he was terrific,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “You can just see the impact he has, his ability to pass the puck. He sees the ice. He joins the rush. He’s active on the offensive blue line. He just helps our transition game. He helps us in so many ways. He’s a solid defenseman. I thought he made a big difference.”

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Penguins
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.