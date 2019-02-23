Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins let late lead slip away, lose Stadium Series game to Flyers | TribLIVE.com
Penguins/NHL

Penguins let late lead slip away, lose Stadium Series game to Flyers

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, February 23, 2019 11:12 p.m
788715_web1_794577-af3647c524fb4575a9a063a603e80fe0
AP
Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby (87) collides with Philadelphia Flyers’ Brian Elliott (37) during the second period of an NHL Stadium Series hockey game at Lincoln Financial Field, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
788715_web1_1131705920
Getty Images
Sidney Crosby celebrates a second-period goal by Justin Schultz against the Philadelphia Flyers during the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series game at the Lincoln Financial Field on February 23, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
788715_web1_1131700506
The Penguins’ Sidney Crosby faces off against the Flyers’ Sean Couturier to start the Stadium Series on Feb. 23, 2019, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
788715_web1_794577-918b701d1b50420d8f2ccb19d554c2ac
AP
Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates with Justin Schultz (4), who scored against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period of an NHL Stadium Series hockey game at Lincoln Financial Field, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
788715_web1_794577-1ebcfda2c90844b388d363c636ac582f
AP
Pittsburgh Penguins’ Matt Murray blocks a shot during the second period of the team’s NHL Stadium Series hockey game against Philadelphia Flyers at Lincoln Financial Field, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

20 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA — A rainy mess of a Stadium Series game at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday night was mostly disastrous for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Claude Giroux scored with 3 minutes, 1 second left in overtime to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 4-3 victory. The Penguins led by two goals with less than four minutes to play.

The point gained in the standings moved the Penguins into a tie with Carolina for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The rest of the news, especially injuries to Brian Dumoulin and Kris Letang, was mostly bad.

With the Penguins holding a seemingly safe 3-1 lead with 4 minutes, 20 seconds left, Matt Cullen was called for slashing.

The Flyers scored on the power play with the goalie pulled. James Van Riemsdyk cleaned up a loose puck in the crease with 3:04 to play.

The Flyers tied the score with 19.7 seconds to go. Off an offensive-zone faceoff, Jakub Voracek tracked down a puck in the corner and fired a bad-angle shot that slipped past goalie Matt Murray.

With Dumoulin and Letang injured on the same play late in the first period, Justin Schultz, Jack Johnson, Marcus Petterson and Chad Ruhwedel carried a heavy ice-time load in a game played in steady but generally light rain in front of an announced crowd of 69,620.

With less than four minutes left in the first, Dumoulin was drilled by a Wayne Simmonds hit after keeping a puck in at the left point. Simmonds drove his shoulder into Dumoulin’s chin, leaving the Penguins defenseman motionless on the ice for a few minutes. He eventually skated off on his own.

Simmonds was not penalized for the hit.

Letang immediately accosted Simmonds afterwards, and in the scrum that followed, he was tackled to the ice by Philadelphia’s Shayne Gostisbehere. Letang also left the ice for medical attention and did not return.

That left the Penguins playing with just four defensemen for the final 43 minutes, 37 seconds.

Despite that obvious disadvantage, the Penguins took a 2-1 lead in the second period.

Ten minutes in, Schultz wound up and fired a hard shot from the center point, tumbling to the ice as it left his stick. The puck bounced hard off the end boards back out to Schultz, who had regained his vertical base in the right faceoff circle. He shot in under the crossbar to push the Penguins ahead.

Less than seven minutes into the third period, the Penguins made it 3-1. Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel skated across the blue line two-on-two. Malkin’s shot from the high slot hit the glove of Brian Elliott, popped high in the air and banked in off the goalie’s skate.

Sidney Crosby received his customary booing when he was announced as part of the starting lineup, amplified because of the size of the crowd.

Malkin was jeered the first time he touched the puck, amplified because he took a swing at Michael Raffl with his stick the last time the teams met Feb. 11.

Crosby, as he often does when playing in Philadelphia, tormented the crowd by scoring the first goal of the game about eight minutes in.

The Flyers couldn’t connect on a defensive-zone pass from Travis Sanheim to Jakub Voracek, and Letang stepped up to knock the loose puck toward the slot. Crosby gathered it and beat goalie Brian Elliott with a forehand-backhand move.

The Flyers answered about four minutes later. Marcus Pettersson stepped up in the neutral zone at an inopportune time, allowing Oskar Lindblom and Sean Couturier time and space to cross the blue line on the left wing. Lindblom passed to Couturier, who beat goalie Matt Murray with a top-corner wrister from above the hash marks.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Penguins
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.