Penguins let late lead slip away, lose Stadium Series game to Flyers

PHILADELPHIA — A rainy mess of a Stadium Series game at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday night was mostly disastrous for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Claude Giroux scored with 3 minutes, 1 second left in overtime to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 4-3 victory. The Penguins led by two goals with less than four minutes to play.

The point gained in the standings moved the Penguins into a tie with Carolina for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The rest of the news, especially injuries to Brian Dumoulin and Kris Letang, was mostly bad.

With the Penguins holding a seemingly safe 3-1 lead with 4 minutes, 20 seconds left, Matt Cullen was called for slashing.

The Flyers scored on the power play with the goalie pulled. James Van Riemsdyk cleaned up a loose puck in the crease with 3:04 to play.

The Flyers tied the score with 19.7 seconds to go. Off an offensive-zone faceoff, Jakub Voracek tracked down a puck in the corner and fired a bad-angle shot that slipped past goalie Matt Murray.

With Dumoulin and Letang injured on the same play late in the first period, Justin Schultz, Jack Johnson, Marcus Petterson and Chad Ruhwedel carried a heavy ice-time load in a game played in steady but generally light rain in front of an announced crowd of 69,620.

With less than four minutes left in the first, Dumoulin was drilled by a Wayne Simmonds hit after keeping a puck in at the left point. Simmonds drove his shoulder into Dumoulin’s chin, leaving the Penguins defenseman motionless on the ice for a few minutes. He eventually skated off on his own.

Simmonds was not penalized for the hit.

Letang immediately accosted Simmonds afterwards, and in the scrum that followed, he was tackled to the ice by Philadelphia’s Shayne Gostisbehere. Letang also left the ice for medical attention and did not return.

That left the Penguins playing with just four defensemen for the final 43 minutes, 37 seconds.

Despite that obvious disadvantage, the Penguins took a 2-1 lead in the second period.

Ten minutes in, Schultz wound up and fired a hard shot from the center point, tumbling to the ice as it left his stick. The puck bounced hard off the end boards back out to Schultz, who had regained his vertical base in the right faceoff circle. He shot in under the crossbar to push the Penguins ahead.

Less than seven minutes into the third period, the Penguins made it 3-1. Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel skated across the blue line two-on-two. Malkin’s shot from the high slot hit the glove of Brian Elliott, popped high in the air and banked in off the goalie’s skate.

Sidney Crosby received his customary booing when he was announced as part of the starting lineup, amplified because of the size of the crowd.

Malkin was jeered the first time he touched the puck, amplified because he took a swing at Michael Raffl with his stick the last time the teams met Feb. 11.

Crosby, as he often does when playing in Philadelphia, tormented the crowd by scoring the first goal of the game about eight minutes in.

The Flyers couldn’t connect on a defensive-zone pass from Travis Sanheim to Jakub Voracek, and Letang stepped up to knock the loose puck toward the slot. Crosby gathered it and beat goalie Brian Elliott with a forehand-backhand move.

The Flyers answered about four minutes later. Marcus Pettersson stepped up in the neutral zone at an inopportune time, allowing Oskar Lindblom and Sean Couturier time and space to cross the blue line on the left wing. Lindblom passed to Couturier, who beat goalie Matt Murray with a top-corner wrister from above the hash marks.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .