Penguins once again face dicey weather for Stadium Series game vs. Flyers

They can’t say they’re not used to it by now.

The forecast for the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Stadium Series game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field is promising a soggy mess.

The National Weather Service in Philadelphia is calling for a 90 percent chance of rain starting at 8 p.m., the scheduled time of puck drop. That 90 percent chance of rain continues through midnight. Winds are forecast to be out of the east-southeast at about 6 mph.

Temperatures will be in the low 40s, and the weather service says Philadelphia could expect up to an inch and a half of rain through Sunday morning. There is at least a 50 percent chance of rain every hour Saturday starting around noon.

The Penguins are used to this in outdoor games. Saturday will be their fifth. Here’s a look at the wacky weather they’ve faced in the past.

Jan. 1, 2008

Of course, no one will forget the NHL’s first Winter Classic, pitting the Penguins against the Buffalo Sabres on the shores of Lake Erie. And, well, being the lake effect snow belt certainly went as expected. Temperatures were in the mid-20s.

And, of course, no one will forget Sidney Crosby’s shootout goal to send the Penguins to a 2-1 victory.

Jan. 1, 2011

In the Penguins’ first home outdoor game, and the most forgettable they’ve played in, the 2011 Winter Classic (better known as the day Sidney Crosby’s head was rudely met by David Steckel’s shoulder) was a rainy disaster.

The game was pushed from an afternoon affair to a nighttime puck drop after heavy rains doused Western Pennsylvania most of the day.

Light rain still plagued the game, Crosby played one more game but the was sidelined until November and the Capitals won 3-1.

Here are some scenes from that afternoon in Pittsburgh.

March 1, 2014

The Penguins’ next outdoor game was March 1, 2014, and Lake Michigan put up an admirable fight against the 2008 snowglobe Lake Erie caused.

Here’s a view from the stands at Solder Field during a TV timeout during the game against the Blackhawks.

Among the differences? Bone-chilling temperatures in the teens in Chicago, with steady winds at 15 mph.

The 5-1 blowout loss to the Blackhawks came amid a 6-7-3 stretch for the Penguins.

Feb. 25, 2017

The day before this game, the first outdoor clash against the Flyers, Pittsburgh set a daily record high temperature of 75 degrees.

On this day? Not a record, but still a high temperate of 64, but that was early in the day. By puck drop, temperatures had plummeted into the low 30s.

But aside from a light snow just before game time, the precipitation held off for this one, a 4-2 Penguins win.

