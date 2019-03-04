Penguins’ Phil Kessel grows exasperated as goal drought hits 15 games

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

When Phil Kessel pulled a puck out of his skates and flicked it past goalie Matt Murray during a routine drill at Monday’s practice at PPG Paints Arena, a few of his teammates slammed their sticks on the boards in appreciation.

They’ve noticed what anyone who has watched Pittsburgh Penguins games in the past few weeks has noticed.

As his goal drought has grown longer, Kessel has become more and more exasperated. Having failed to score in 15 straight games, he’s pretty close to his wit’s end.

“I don’t know,” Kessel said after practice. “It feels like I’m not going to score again this year. It happens, I guess. This year has been an interesting run, the last month, I’ll say. Hopefully it changes.”

Kessel last scored Jan. 30 against Tampa Bay. In the 10 games that followed, he managed a total of 13 shots on goal. That’s no way to break out of a scoring slump.

The last five games, however, have been a different story. Kessel has piled up a total of 20 shots in that span, coming agonizingly close to scoring on several occasions.

The Kessel of the last five games is the one the Penguins have grown accustomed to seeing over the past three-plus seasons.

“We have noticed it, it is significant, and if he continues to shoot the puck, he’ll score,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “That’s how we feel. Not only is he shooting the puck, but he’s getting quality chances. When players of that talent are shooting the puck and they’re getting quality looks, it’s only a matter of time before the puck goes in the net.”

The only trick is convincing Kessel of that.

“At this point, I don’t know,” Kessel said. “I’ve had some chances. It just won’t go in.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .