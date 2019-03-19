Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins’ Phil Kessel sets team record for consecutive games played | TribLIVE.com
Penguins/NHL

Penguins’ Phil Kessel sets team record for consecutive games played

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 7:08 p.m
905645_web1_AP_19074028279578
AP
Pittsburgh Penguins forward Phil Kessel (81) controls the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Buffalo N.Y.

20 minutes ago

RALEIGH, N.C. – Matt Cullen recently played his 1,500th NHL game and Sidney Crosby recently recorded his 1,200th point in the league.

They know a thing or two about longevity.

As such, they’re impressed with the record teammate Phil Kessel set when he stepped on the ice Tuesday night against the Carolina Hurricanes. By playing his 320th game in a row, he broke a tie with Craig Adams and set a Pittsburgh Penguins franchise record for most consecutive games played.

“It’s a tough league and it’s a fast game. It says a lot,” Cullen said. “He loves the game. We all love him a lot, obviously. It’s pretty cool. I know he’ll downplay it, but it’s a big deal.”

Overall, Kessel has played 766 consecutive games, putting together the eighth-longest ironman streak in NHL history. He hasn’t missed a game since sitting out the first 12 games of 2009-10 after offseason shoulder surgery.

“It’s difficult,” Crosby said. “It means you’ve played for a long time but also you’ve been durable. He’s a great example of it.”

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Penguins
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.