Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins players past, present honor Evgeni Malkin on his 1,000th point | TribLIVE.com
Jury selection complete for homicide trial of Michael Rosfeld
Penguins/NHL

Penguins players past, present honor Evgeni Malkin on his 1,000th point

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 9:38 a.m
874809_web1_ptr-malkintribute-031419
AP
Pittsburgh Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin became the 88th player in NHL history to reach the 1,000 point plateau in a game victory against the Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

About an hour ago

One thousand is quite a number.

But in the NHL, when it comes to points scored … it’s beyond outstanding.

Evgeni Malkin reached that elite goal Tuesday night in Pittsburgh, scoring his 1,000th point — something only 87 other players in the history of the league have done.

Not that Malkin hasn’t already done some amazing things. In his 13 seasons, he’s picked up three Stanley Cups, two Art Ross Trophies, a Hart Trophy, a Calder Trophy, a Ted Lindsay Award and a Conn Smythe Trophy. Oh, and there’s the seven-time NHL All-Star appearances, three First All-Star Team picks and four Penguins team MVP titles.

The Penguins are celebrating his accomplishment in an interactive webpage, and through a series video posts from players past and present.

Malkin ranks 5th among active NHL players when it comes to points.

And when it comes to all-time players …

The team is encouraging fans to share their feelings through the hashtag #Ma1Kin.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review digital producer. You can contact Chris at 412-320-7898, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Penguins
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.