Penguins players past, present honor Evgeni Malkin on his 1,000th point

One thousand is quite a number.

But in the NHL, when it comes to points scored … it’s beyond outstanding.

Evgeni Malkin reached that elite goal Tuesday night in Pittsburgh, scoring his 1,000th point — something only 87 other players in the history of the league have done.

"It's one of the best nights of my life. It's a special day for my family, my friends. I played hockey all my life… It's a special day."#Ma1Kin discusses his milestone: https://t.co/VpukDndN2m pic.twitter.com/PdrZJNq3C1 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 13, 2019

Not that Malkin hasn’t already done some amazing things. In his 13 seasons, he’s picked up three Stanley Cups, two Art Ross Trophies, a Hart Trophy, a Calder Trophy, a Ted Lindsay Award and a Conn Smythe Trophy. Oh, and there’s the seven-time NHL All-Star appearances, three First All-Star Team picks and four Penguins team MVP titles.

The Penguins are celebrating his accomplishment in an interactive webpage, and through a series video posts from players past and present.

Congratulations to Evgeni Malkin on becoming the 88th player in NHL history to reach 1,000 points. What an incredible career accomplishment. #Ma1Kin pic.twitter.com/5ntZ6CQC56 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 13, 2019

Kessel on Malkin: "He's a world-class player. Obviously he's a big guy. He has good skills. He sees the game well, shoots the puck well. I guess when you do everything good, it's easy." pic.twitter.com/QsqUYszufO — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 13, 2019

Kunitz on Malkin: "I think everybody realizes that he doesn't back down. He has that fire and I think that drives him to be a better player." More from @emalkin71geno's peers: https://t.co/TwptavHDna pic.twitter.com/g687K5zZdC — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 13, 2019

Coach Sullivan on Malkin: "He doesn’t get the credit he deserves outside of Pittsburgh in the hockey world. He has been one of the elite players in this league for a decade-plus… And he’s a great person. He’s a great teammate."#Ma1Kin | #NHL101 pic.twitter.com/b0cmI0Rc2O — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 13, 2019

Letang on Malkin: "He's one-of-a-kind. He's a rare and raw talent. He does things that nobody else has the courage to do on the ice. He makes you look like a fool out there a lot of times. He's a special player." Compilation of #Ma1Kin stories and stats: https://t.co/BAFNaoqO4v pic.twitter.com/SwWKPabl1I — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 13, 2019

Malkin ranks 5th among active NHL players when it comes to points.

And when it comes to all-time players …

The team is encouraging fans to share their feelings through the hashtag #Ma1Kin.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review digital producer. You can contact Chris at 412-320-7898, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter .